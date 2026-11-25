Regulators will participate as observers but emphasize that banks retain responsibility for managing third-party relationships.

In an important development following yesterday’s announcement of the formation of the Third-Party Assessments and Standards Council (T-PASC), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS) announced on November 24, 2026, that they support the new industry-led initiative.

As discussed in our November 24 blog, T-PASC was established by the Independent Community Bankers of America, American Fintech Council, and Financial Technology Association to develop voluntary standards for assessing third-party technology providers serving insured depository institutions. Its objective is to reduce duplicative and costly due diligence reviews while maintaining appropriate standards of safety and soundness, regulatory compliance, and consumer protection.

The FDIC and CSBS announcement is significant because it provides public regulatory support for an initiative that previously had been described primarily as an industry effort. The agencies believe that common standards and independent assessments could help banks, particularly community banks, evaluate technology providers more efficiently and facilitate responsible innovation.

Regulatory participation, but no regulatory control

Under the arrangement announced by the FDIC and CSBS, the FDIC and representatives from state financial regulators will participate in T-PASC as observers. Their role will be to provide regulatory perspectives, identify issues relevant to safety and soundness and consumer protection, and support development of a credible and useful framework.

The agencies emphasized, however, that their observers will not direct T-PASC’s standards, conduct assessments, certify service providers, or transfer their supervisory responsibilities to T-PASC. The organization will establish its own governance and operating procedures, independently of government supervision.

FDIC Chairman Travis Hill stated that the organization has the potential to reduce duplicative, costly due diligence and foster innovation, particularly for community banks. CSBS President and CEO Brandon Milhorn similarly observed that community banks have reported that finding technology partners and integrating new tools can be costly, time-consuming, and an impediment to innovation.

Banks retain their third-party risk management responsibilities

The agencies were equally clear about an important limitation: T-PASC’s standards and assessments will be voluntary. Neither banks nor third-party service providers will be required to use them.

Moreover, a bank’s use of a T-PASC standard or assessment will not limit the supervisory authority of the FDIC, state regulators, or any other government agency. Banks will remain responsible for complying with applicable statutory, regulatory, and supervisory requirements, including those governing third-party risk management. We referred to the supervisory requirements in yesterday’s blog where we linked to other blogs we have published which discuss these requirements in detail.

In particular, an assessment will not replace a bank’s responsibility to make appropriate contracting and integration decisions, monitor third-party relationships, and oversee activities conducted through third parties.

This qualification is important. A standardized assessment may reduce the need for banks to repeatedly request and review substantially similar information from the same service provider. It cannot, however, eliminate the need for a bank to evaluate the risks presented by its particular relationship with that provider.

An important development for bank-fintech partnerships

The FDIC and CSBS announcement represents an encouraging development for community banks and fintech companies. It also adds an important dimension to the evolving regulatory landscape discussed in yesterday’s blog, including the FDIC’s earlier consideration of a Banking Industry Standards Development Organization and the federal banking agencies’ proposed revisions to third-party risk management guidance.

T-PASC now has the benefit of publicly announced support from the FDIC and the national organization of state financial regulators, together with regulatory observers who can provide input as its standards are developed. That support should help T-PASC gain credibility among financial institutions and technology providers.

The ultimate test, however, will be whether T-PASC develops standards and assessment procedures that banks and their regulators consider sufficiently rigorous and reliable to reduce duplicative due diligence without compromising effective risk management. If it succeeds, the initiative could make bank-fintech partnerships more efficient, particularly for community banks that lack the resources of larger institutions.