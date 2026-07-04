FDA’s Human Foods Program Releases Updated 2026 Guidance Agenda
Saturday, July 4, 2026

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  • On June 29, 2026, FDA’s Human Foods Program (HFP) released its updated 2026 guidance agenda, which includes priority topics for HFP guidance documents. Subjects of particular interest include:
    • Caffeine content labeling in foods and beverages;
    • Questions and answers regarding the use of “healthy” claims;
    • Action levels for cadmium and inorganic arsenic in food for babies and young children;
    • Fruit juice and vegetable juice as color additives in food;
    • Identity and safety information about new dietary ingredients (NDIs); and
    • Multiple guidances to reduce chemical and microbiological hazards in food
  • While guidance documents do not impose legally enforceable requirements, they represent FDA’s current thinking and interpretation on a specific topic that the industry can use as practical guidance.
  • FDA is accepting comments on the proposed topics at www.regulations.gov, using Docket FDA-2022-D-2088.
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