FDA’s Budget Proposals Seek to Increase User Fees, Advance MAHA Agenda
Tuesday, May 5, 2026
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FDA published its proposed FY2027 budget in early April, and the headline number of $7.2 billion might appear like business as usual for an agency that has largely survived broader HHS budget wars. As it works its way through Congress, the central debate may be over the balance between industry-paid user fees and taxpayer appropriations. The pattern seems clear that current leadership wants to rely on taxpayer dollars less and use fees from industry to fill the gap. As NIH and CDC face cuts, putting together the puzzle of the overall Federal role in public health becomes more complicated.

Last year’s FY2026 budget requested $6.8 billion, combining $3.2 billion in budget authority and $3.6 billion in user fees. That budget authority figure was an 11.4% reduction from the prior year, while user fees rose 4%. The enacted bill relied on user fees to cover nearly 51% of FDA’s total program level, a historic high that seems to refine the administration’s earlier stance against potential industry influence.

This year’s FY2027 request proposes $7.2 billion, $232 million above last year’s, with user fees climbing 7.7% and that includes a new $71 million registration fee on foreign food facilities. There are also numerous new legislative proposals that effectively ask Congress to reshape FDA’s authority. Of note, the budget cycle runs directly into reauthorization negotiations for all four major user fee programs (PDUFA, MDUFA, GDUFA, and BsUFA), which all expire by the end of FY2027. This potentially gives this fiscal cycle outsized influence over FDA’s funding and authority for years to come.

Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary has touted cutting bureaucracy, claiming, for instance, that consolidating duplicative internal systems will save $120 million a year. But a budget that grows the agency by $232 million, invents a new user fee class, and tables 27 legislative proposals does not read as a government-limiting exercise. It reads as a government-reorienting one: shrinking the taxpayer-funded share, expanding industry funding, and using those constraints as the vehicle for regulatory reshaping.

The real policy action is in those new proposals. Among the many, FDA wants to create expedited pathways for investigational new drug studies and for domestic generic manufacturers to file Paragraph IV certifications earlier than foreign competitors. It would also remove the two-tiered biosimilar system, making all approved biosimilars automatically interchangeable. That, in turn, would lower development costs by removing a regulatory distinction between new and old that has slowed uptake. On enforcement, the budget seeks civil monetary penalties and authority to pull products when API sourcing data goes unreported. New FDA offices in Vietnam and Japan back the push for unannounced overseas inspections, though workforce vacancies and effects of the April 2025 RIFs raise questions about inspection capacity. In a federal pullback, the budget proposes offloading routine domestic food safety inspections to states, a retreat from federal enforcement with potentially uneven implications.

The “repurposing” at FDA pales against the budgeting stress elsewhere in HHS. Congress funded NIH at $47.2 billion and CDC at $9.2 billion for FY2026, rejecting proposed cuts to both. This year’s FY2027 request seeks a $5 billion NIH reduction, bringing it to $41 billion, with several institutes targeted for elimination. Reports that NIH has already committed far less of its current-year budget than expected represent a real-time slowdown no appropriations bill can quickly reverse. Fewer grants can mean fewer early discoveries, a thinner pipeline, and a longer gap between scientific possibility and regulatory submission.

FDA has long traded on “gold standard science,” but the FY2027 budget signals the shift in where that science is pointed: towards food safety, domestic supply chains, and faster product review, and away from the broader research infrastructure that has historically helped to fill its pipeline. Those choices do not exist in a vacuum, and the FDA budget numbers only tell a complete story when read alongside the proposed cuts to the other public health agencies.

Copyright ©2026 Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

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