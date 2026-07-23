FDA’s 2026 Enforcement Priorities: What In-House Counsel Must Know [Video]
Thursday, July 23, 2026
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The first half of 2026 has seen active U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) enforcement across multiple regulatory domains.

For regulated companies, monitoring the FDA’s enforcement priorities is critical to compliance and audit readiness.

Megan Robertson, Member of the Firm, examines the FDA’s recent enforcement actions, identifies six trends in the agency’s regulatory approach, and offers practical guidance for in-house counsel.

Key Takeaways

  • The FDA is monitoring websites, social media, podcasts, and online storefronts for marketing claims that may be inappropriate based on a company’s regulatory status.
  • The most prominent trend is continued enforcement against online telehealth platforms offering compounded GLP-1s. Companies must clearly distinguish health care services from drugs being compounded and sold by pharmacies.
  • The Center for Drug Evaluation and Research is actively enforcing current Good Manufacturing Practice compliance. Recalls alone do not satisfy the FDA’s remediation expectations; companies must demonstrate comprehensive, root-cause corrections.
  • Food facilities face enforcement action for inadequate Foreign Supplier Verification Programs on imported products, including produce, rice, matcha powder, and green tea.
  • Form 483 responses are receiving heightened FDA scrutiny. Medical device manufacturers should prepare for potential increased Quality Management System Regulation enforcement as the year progresses.
  • These warning letters were issued under the former FDA commissioner. In-house counsel should monitor for potential shifts in enforcement priorities under new leadership as the year progresses.

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