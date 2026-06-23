FDA Updates Official PFAS Webpage Laying Out Next Steps for PFAS Regulation
Tuesday, June 23, 2026

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  • On June 18, 2026, FDA updated its webpage on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The webpage outlines the efforts FDA has made to understand and mitigate the risks of PFAS in food while explaining some specific actions FDA plans to take.
  • In the updated webpage, FDA now states that one of its goals is to regulate PFAS levels in bottled water under its authority from the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA). Under the FFDCA, FDA may set allowable levels for contaminants in bottled water when EPA sets levels for those same contaminants in drinking water. EPA released a PFAS National Primary Drinking Water Regulation in April 2024, and recently proposed to amend this regulation in May, 2026.
  • This update also notes FDA’s concerns relating to potential PFAS contamination in seafood. FDA is assessing data and determining risk management actions for seafood products after an import alert issued for imported clams contaminated with PFOA. According to FDA, adding firms to an import alert will help reduce PFAS exposure across the food supply. The Agency’s testing under the Total Dietary Study (TDS) found that over 95% of tested fresh and processed foods were PFAS-free while 69% of tested seafood contained PFAS.
  • Additionally, FDA referred to test results for PFAS and other contaminants in infant formula. The Agency will continue researching this category and plans to eventually establish action levels for infant formula contaminants.
  • FDA continues research to identify new types of PFAS in foods through high resolution mass spectrometry (HRMS).
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