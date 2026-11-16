FDA Takes Action Against International Prescription
Monday, November 16, 2026
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The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Office of Criminal Investigations recently took action against an international prescription program (IPP) company after months of undercover investigations. IPPs are programs that enable individuals to obtain prescription medications from outside of the U.S., generally at a significantly reduced cost. The criminal complaint filed by the FDA suggests a change is coming in the FDA’s enforcement position against IPPs. Plan sponsors who currently include an IPP as a part of their benefits offerings should review the structure of their IPP and discuss with counsel whether it is appropriate to keep the IPP in their benefits offering for 2027.

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