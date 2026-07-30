FDA Reopens Public Comment Period for Request for Information on BHT
Thursday, July 30, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i
  • On July 30, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that in response to stakeholder requests for an extension, they will be reopening the comment period for Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) for 30 days The new deadline for submission of comments is August 31, 2026.
  • The original request for information was opened for comment May 13, 2026 and closed July 13, 2026.
  • The FDA is requesting information on the current uses and safety data for BHT in human food and as a food contact substance as part of their post-market assessment of chemicals in food. FDA intends to use the information received and any other available, relevant information to determine if BHT remains safe under its current conditions of use in food and as a food contact substance.
  • Electronic comments may be submitted to www.regulations.gov docket number FDA-2026-N-2526. Written comments should be submitted to the Dockets Management Staff (HFA-305), Food and Drug Administration, 5630 Fishers Lane, Room 1061, Rockville, MD 20852 and identify the docket number FDA-2026-N-2526.
© 2026 Keller and Heckman LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: PIC Estate, LLC
Published: 27 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Activ Technologies, Inc.
Published: 26 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 6100 PARK CRCP LLC
Published: 22 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABC SALE: 3DEO, Inc.
Published: 22 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Women’s apparel company
Published: 21 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc.
Published: 20 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Rice Memorial High School
Published: 15 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Krabm West End LLC
Published: 13 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Keller and Heckman LLP

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 