FDA Reopens Public Comment Period for Request for Information on BHT
Thursday, July 30, 2026
- On July 30, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that in response to stakeholder requests for an extension, they will be reopening the comment period for Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) for 30 days The new deadline for submission of comments is August 31, 2026.
- The original request for information was opened for comment May 13, 2026 and closed July 13, 2026.
- The FDA is requesting information on the current uses and safety data for BHT in human food and as a food contact substance as part of their post-market assessment of chemicals in food. FDA intends to use the information received and any other available, relevant information to determine if BHT remains safe under its current conditions of use in food and as a food contact substance.
- Electronic comments may be submitted to www.regulations.gov docket number FDA-2026-N-2526. Written comments should be submitted to the Dockets Management Staff (HFA-305), Food and Drug Administration, 5630 Fishers Lane, Room 1061, Rockville, MD 20852 and identify the docket number FDA-2026-N-2526.
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