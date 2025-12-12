FDA to Remove Requirement of Multiple-Panel DSHEA Disclaimers
Friday, December 12, 2025

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i
  • On December 11, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a letter to the dietary supplement industry which clarifies the placement of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) disclaimer on dietary supplement product labels.  The letter comes in response to several regulatory requests from industry members.
  • Section 403(r)(6)(C) of DSHEA allows certain statements for a dietary supplement to be made, so long as the statement is accompanied with the following disclaimer: “This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.  This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.”  This is referred to as the DSHEA disclaimer.  Pursuant to 21 CFR § 101.93(d), the DSHEA disclaimer “shall appear on each panel” of a product label where there is a Section 403(r)(6)(C) statement (e.g., a structure or function claim).
  • In the letter, FDA states that it intends to revise 21 CFR § 101.93(d) to remove the requirement for the DSHEA disclaimer to appear on every packaging panel in order to reduce label clutter and unnecessary costs.  The agency also acknowledged that it has rarely, if ever, enforced this requirement, and that it would exercise enforcement discretion during the rulemaking process.
  • Industry members, such as the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), applauded FDA’s decision, stating in its earlier request to FDA that the revision “would maintain adequate levels of consumer protection while reducing unnecessary, redundant regulatory burdens on companies.”
© 2025 Keller and Heckman LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

NOTICE OF DISTRIBUTION BY FUND.COM INC. (FNDM)
Published: 12 December, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ZenniHome
Published: 11 December, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ellis Geothermal Inc
Published: 30 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ACRETO CLOUD CORP.
Published: 30 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JAIAJ Winding Way, LLC
Published: 21 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 20 Constitution BSD LLC
Published: 17 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN 348PINEVILLERD LLC AND ENERPRISE MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN SKJ, LLC AND TRYON & GORMAN, LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Tekton Artesian Springs LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 JENNIFER LANE CORP.
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN WESTERN CATTLE COMPANY LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Keller and Heckman LLP

Impact of EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2025/40) on the Food Industry
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
Food Industry Sues Texas Over ‘Unconstitutional’ Make Texas Healthy Again Law
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
California Lists Bisphenol S for Reproductive Toxicity Under Prop 65
by: Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman
New Bill Introduced to Require Health Warning Labels on Foods
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
CODEX ALIMENTARIUS COMMISSION. Main Outcome of the 48th session (CAC48)
by: Christophe Leprêtre
San Francisco Sues Manufacturers Over “Ultra-Processed Foods”
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
Proposed Rule Expected to Restrict the Use of Food Ingredients Based on Self-Determined GRAS Status Sent to OMB for Review
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
Draft Amendment to the German Printing Inks Ordinance Published
by: Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman
Is Your Business Prepared for CPSC eFiling?
by: Sheila A. Millar , Antonia Stamenova-Dancheva
Florida Sued Over 7-OH Ban
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
Prop 65 Pulse- October 2025 Bounty Hunter Plaintiff Claims
by: Sophia B. Castillo , Mitzi Ng Clark
New Mexico to Proceed with Rulemaking to Implement PFAS Law
by: Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman
Significant Hemp Restrictions Included in Funding Bill
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 