FDA Releases Total Diet Study Interactive Tool
Tuesday, February 3, 2026
- On January 27, 2026, FDA announced the release of the Total Diet Study Interface (TDSi). The tool provides consumers access to findings from the Agency’s Total Diet Study, which monitors levels of nutrients and contaminants in foods eaten in the U.S.
- The TDSi is intended to “underscore[] FDA’s commitment to transparency and continuous improvement in its food chemical safety programs” and is aligned with the Make America Healthy Again agenda. The tool includes:
- Comprehensive data visualization through interactive graphics and charts;
- Enhanced transparency through user-driven access to downloadable detailed analytical results;
- Historical scope with complete datasets for nutrients and contaminants collected since 2018; and
- Ongoing updates as additional data becomes available.
- In addition to the TDSi, FDA released the most recent cycle of Total Diet Study data from the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years. The Total Diet Study is a monitoring program based on foods representing the average U.S. consumer’s diet. FDA intends for the TDSi to provide “critical data to assess cumulative exposure to various contaminants” and support the Agency’s food safety and nutrition oversight responsibilities.
