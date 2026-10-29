FDA Releases Lemon Juice Adulteration Sampling Results
Thursday, October 29, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i
  • Earlier this month FDA released results of testing conducted on lemon juice samples for economic adulteration (i.e., food fraud). The tests were taken on 195 lemon juice samples between 2022 and 2025.
  • Lemon juice is subject to a standard of identity at 21 CFR 146.114, which defines standards for lemon juice and only allows for the following optional ingredients when added consistent with the defined standards: (1) concentrated lemon juice, (2) water and lemon juice (to reconstitute lemon juice from concentrate), and (3) preservatives. Additives like citric acid and sweeteners are not permitted.
  • None of the 38 domestic samples indicated the presence of economic adulterants while 7 of the 157 imported samples did (4.5% economic adulteration rate amongst imported samples). All imported samples were collected at the ports of entry prior to release into interstate commerce. Those that tested positive for an economic adulterant were refused entry and placed on Import Alert 99-47 (“Detention Without Physical Examination of Human Food Products That Appear to be Adulterated for Economic Gain”).
© 2026 Keller and Heckman LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY 363 SALE: Newly Issued Equity in Milwaukee Hotel
Published: 29 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: NarcX Solutions Inc.
Published: 29 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CHS Holdings Group LLC
Published: 27 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Tarpon Avenue Holdings, LLC
Published: 27 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABC SALE: Multi-Location Flexible Workspace & Membership Club
Published: 27 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ARTICLE 9 SALE: Enterprise Software Business
Published: 26 October, 2026
UCC Public Sale Notice – Adjournment
Published: 22 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE: Real estate in Eugene, Oregon
Published: 19 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: DryStone Capital Corporation
Published: 19 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Brass Works Urban Renewal Company, LLC
Published: 2 October, 2026
NOTICE OF CLAIMS BAR DATE: Schwebel Baking Company Receivership
Published: 25 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Elmira Real Estate Enterprises, LLC
Published: 24 September, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Keller and Heckman LLP

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 