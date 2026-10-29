FDA Releases Lemon Juice Adulteration Sampling Results
Thursday, October 29, 2026
- Earlier this month FDA released results of testing conducted on lemon juice samples for economic adulteration (i.e., food fraud). The tests were taken on 195 lemon juice samples between 2022 and 2025.
- Lemon juice is subject to a standard of identity at 21 CFR 146.114, which defines standards for lemon juice and only allows for the following optional ingredients when added consistent with the defined standards: (1) concentrated lemon juice, (2) water and lemon juice (to reconstitute lemon juice from concentrate), and (3) preservatives. Additives like citric acid and sweeteners are not permitted.
- None of the 38 domestic samples indicated the presence of economic adulterants while 7 of the 157 imported samples did (4.5% economic adulteration rate amongst imported samples). All imported samples were collected at the ports of entry prior to release into interstate commerce. Those that tested positive for an economic adulterant were refused entry and placed on Import Alert 99-47 (“Detention Without Physical Examination of Human Food Products That Appear to be Adulterated for Economic Gain”).
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