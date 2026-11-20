FDA Publishes Update on Use of “Super Intelligence” in Human Foods Program
Friday, November 20, 2026
- On November 16, 2026, FDA published an update detailing how the Human Foods Program (HFP) is deploying “super intelligence” (SI) technologies to strengthen food safety surveillance, enhance regulatory efficiency, and advance nutrition science. Under Executive Order 14434, which was issued September 29, 2026, federal agencies were directed to replace the term “artificial intelligence” (AI) with “super intelligence” in official correspondence and other public, non-statutory documents. Section 3(a) of the E.O. defines SI as “the technologies and systems encompassed by the term ‘artificial intelligence’” as defined in 15 U.S.C. 9401(3).
- FDA intends to utilize SI for the following applications: import screening and risk assessment, adverse event signal detection, nutrition label analysis, and contaminant and allergen detection. The Agency states that outputs generated by SI technologies will inform, rather than replace, the scientific analysis and expertise of HFP personnel. FDA did not provide an implementation timeframe detailing when HFP plans to fully integrate SI technologies into its assessment and review procedures.
- In a separate update, FDA discussed how the Agency intends to utilize SI to conduct its work more efficiently. Namely, FDA personnel can utilize SI in an “assistive capacity” to conduct reviews, inspections, and investigations. FDA also announced that two councils have been established to oversee and support its use of SI, including an external policy council and internal operations council.
Current Public Notices
Published: 19 November, 2026
Published: 18 November, 2026
Published: 17 November, 2026
Published: 11 November, 2026
Published: 9 November, 2026
Published: 6 November, 2026
Published: 6 November, 2026
Published: 4 November, 2026
Current Legal Analysis
More from Keller and Heckman LLP
Upcoming Events
Dec
1-2
2026
Dec
3-5
2026