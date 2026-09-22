FDA Publishes 2026 Food Code
Tuesday, September 22, 2026

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  • Today, September 17, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released its 2026 FDA Food Code, which provides a model set of food safety regulations for retail and food service that state, local, tribal, and territorial agencies may adopt and implement in their own jurisdictions. The last Food Code edition was released in 2022.
  • According to FDA’s press release, the 2026 Food Code is intended to improve public safety with updates such as “an exception to allow for double gloving under specific circumstances; a new requirement for written employee illness policies that are maintained and available; and the establishment of an alternative cooling process for foods at retail.” It also addresses various food safety topics like “sanitizer temperatures, consumer advisories, revised food establishment definition, new mobile food establishment definition, allergen cross-contact clarification… and updates to the food establishment inspection report form.” Each of the changes can be reviewed more closely at FDA’s Summary of Changes.
  • The Food Code is updated on a biennial cycle to reflect advances in food safety science, regulatory practice, and emerging industry trends. In drafting the Food Code, FDA receives input from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
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