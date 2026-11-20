FDA Proposes Rule to Permit NAC in Dietary Supplements
Friday, November 20, 2026
- On November 17, 2026, FDA proposed a rule providing that N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC) is not excluded from the definition of a dietary supplement. If finalized, the rule would permit products containing NAC to be lawfully marketed as dietary supplements, provided those products do not otherwise violate the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act).
- Section 201(ff)(3)(B)(i) of the FDC&C Act excludes from the dietary supplement definition an article that is approved as a new drug but was not marketed as a food or dietary supplement before such approval. Since NAC was approved as a drug in 1963, and FDA has not seen evidence of NAC being marketed in a food or dietary supplement before that time, the Agency has long taken the position that NAC is not eligible for use in dietary supplements (even though it otherwise meets the statutory definition). Section 201(ff)(3) of the FD&C Act allows FDA to issue a regulation permitting the use of an otherwise-excluded substance in dietary supplements if the Agency determines that it “would be lawful” under the statute, although FDA has never previously used this authority.
- In 2022, FDA issued guidance detailing the Agency’s intent to exercise enforcement discretion on the sale and distribution of dietary supplements containing NAC, as we previously blogged. According to FDA, enforcement discretion was appropriate due to a lack of identified safety issues, history of use of NAC in dietary supplements, and a strong demand for such use. This guidance followed an Agency determination in response to two citizen petitions that NAC is excluded from the definition of a dietary supplement.
- In the preamble to the proposed rule, FDA determined that Congress intended for two conditions to be satisfied to issue a regulation under Section 201(ff)(3): (1) there would be “adequate safeguards” on the use of the substance in dietary supplements (i.e., appropriate safety) and (2) allowing the dietary supplement use would be “unlikely to impede new drug development.” FDA has proposed that NAC satisfies both conditions.
- Section 301(ll) of the FD&C Act includes similar exclusion language with respect to substances in conventional food (which includes dietary supplements) and a similar opportunity to overcome the exclusion via regulation. FDA is issuing the proposed rule under both the 201(ff)(3) and 301(ll) statutory provisions.
- If the proposed rule is finalized, FDA intends to withdraw the NAC enforcement discretion guidance. FDA is accepting comments on the proposed rule until January 19, 2027. Keller and Heckman would be happy to assist in preparing comments on the proposed rule and will continue to monitor for updates related to the use of NAC in dietary supplements.
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