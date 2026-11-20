FDA Petitioned to Permit D-Tagatose in Dietary Fiber Declaration
Friday, November 20, 2026
- In an October 23, 2026 petition, Bonumose, Inc. requested that FDA (1) amend the definition of dietary fiber to include non-digestible carbohydrates of less than three monomeric units and (2) permit D-tagatose to be declared as a dietary fiber based on its claimed physiological benefits. FDA currently defines dietary fibers as “non-digestible soluble and insoluble carbohydrates (with 3 or more monomeric units), and lignin that are intrinsic and intact in plants; isolated or synthetic non-digestible carbohydrates (with 3 or more monomeric units) determined by FDA to have physiological effects that are beneficial to human health” (21 CFR 101.9(c)(6)(i)).
- D-tagatose is largely non-digestible monosaccharaide (single monomeric unit). In 2021, FDA denied a similar petition filed by Bonumose, concluding that the “3 or more monomeric units” qualifier in the definition of dietary fiber was “consistent with international scientific consensus.” Bonumose now argues that the “3 or more monomeric units” qualifier reflects a policy choice and that non-digestible carbohydrates can have beneficial physiological effects regardless of size. Bonumose also presents evidence of the beneficial health effects of D-tagatose to support its conclusion that D-tagatose is a dietary fiber.
- Bonumose requests that FDA exercise enforcement discretion to permit D-tagatose to be declared as a dietary fiber prior to rulemaking. Keller and Heckman will continue to monitor and report on developments regarding the scope of the dietary fiber definition.
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