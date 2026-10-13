FDA Launches Nationwide Recruitment Effort for Advisory Committees
Tuesday, October 13, 2026
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on September 30, 2026, a nationwide effort to recruit scientific experts, technical professionals, and consumer representatives to serve on FDA advisory committees. The agency simultaneously published two Federal Register notices seeking nominations for current and anticipated vacancies across its advisory committee system.
- FDA advisory committees provide independent recommendations on complex scientific, technical, and public health issues involving FDA-regulated products, including foods, dietary supplements, tobacco products, medical devices, biologics, and pharmaceuticals. Committee members may include physicians, researchers, statisticians, patient advocates, and consumer representatives who review evidence and provide nonbinding recommendations to the agency.
- According to FDA, nominees for scientific and technical voting-member positions should possess subject matter expertise relevant to one or more advisory committees, the ability to evaluate complex scientific information, and the capacity to provide objective and independent advice. Consumer representatives are expected to have experience with consumer or community organizations and the ability to assess risks, benefits, safety, and effectiveness from a public-interest perspective. Self-nominations are permitted, and members may serve terms of up to four years.
- The announcement may be of interest to food industry stakeholders given the relatively limited use of food-related advisory committees in recent years compared to other FDA-regulated product areas. Although FDA did not announce the creation of any new food advisory committees, the agency’s broad recruitment effort could expand opportunities for external scientific and consumer participation in future food policy discussions.
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