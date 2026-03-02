FDA Issues New Produce Regulatory Program Standards
Monday, March 2, 2026
- On February 24, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the establishment of new Produce Regulatory Program Standards (PRPS), developed in collaboration with the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA), the Association of Food and Drug Officials (AFDO), and state produce inspection programs. The PRPS create a uniform regulatory framework for government agencies overseeing produce safety and activities under FDA’s Produce Safety Rule under FSMA.
- The PRPS themselves outline core elements of a modern produce safety program, including standards for regulatory authority, training and competency of inspectors, inspection and sampling protocols, program assessment and quality management systems, and mechanisms for responding to produce‑related incidents.
- According to FDA, the new standards are intended to enhance the consistency, capacity, and technical competency of produce regulatory programs. By offering a clear structure for inspections, sampling, oversight, and continuous improvement, the PRPS are designed to help agencies implement the Produce Safety Rule more effectively and reduce the risk of produce‑related illness and outbreaks.
- The PRPS complement existing FDA regulatory program standards for manufactured food, animal food, eggs, and retail food safety. Agencies that achieve full conformance will be better positioned to conduct risk‑based oversight, strengthen workforce training, and build quality management systems, and industry may experience more consistent inspections and expectations as agencies align with the standards.
- FDA has indicated that the standards represent a key step toward modernizing produce safety oversight and reinforcing the critical role fruits and vegetables play in a healthy, nutrient‑dense diet, as emphasized in the latest Dietary Guidelines for Americans.
