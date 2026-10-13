FDA Issues Final Rule on Salt Substitutes in Standardized Foods
Tuesday, October 13, 2026
- On October 13, 2026, FDA issued a final rule to permit the use of salt substitutes in foods with standards of identity (SOI) that specify salt (sodium chloride) as a required or optional ingredient. The final rule does not enumerate specific salt substitutes but instead generally allows ingredients to be used as salt substitutes in standardized foods.
- The final rule is intended to support “efforts to reduce sodium content in standardized foods and may help to improve consumer dietary patterns by reducing sodium consumption.” FDA explained that the rule will provide the potential for ingredient flexibility to reduce sodium content in the food supply, which will in turn serve as a step to reduce diet-related chronic disease risk, including hypertension, heart disease, and stroke.
- In FDA’s responses to comments on the proposed rule, the Agency explains that the final rule amends 80 SOI directly, as well as an additional 59 SOI through cross-reference for a total of 139 SOI foods that will now be permitted to use salt substitutes.
- In addition to amending SOI to permit salt substitutes, FDA added a section to 21 CFR Part 130 to define salt substitute to mean “a safe and suitable ingredient (or combination of safe and suitable ingredients) that is used to replace some or all of the added salt (sodium chloride), to reduce sodium in the food, and that serves the function of salt in the food.”
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