FDA Issues Draft Guidance Clarifying Use of Form FDA 3542
Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The FDA has issued new draft Q&A guidance (available here) on Forms FDA 3542a and FDA 3542, providing additional clarity on Orange Book patent listing practices that are critical for NDA sponsors. The guidance emphasizes the distinction between the two forms—Form FDA 3542a for pre-approval submissions during NDA review, and Form FDA 3542 for post approval submissions to support Orange Book listing—and is aimed at improving the completeness and accuracy of patent disclosures.

While the forms themselves include examples of compliant and deficient entries, FDA’s guidance goes further, addressing recurring issues that have led to rejected listings, including patent eligibility (e.g., polymorphs and methods of use), timing of submission, and certification requirements. Innovator companies should view this as a signal to revisit internal listing practices and ensure alignment with FDA’s clarified expectations to avoid delays or loss of Orange Book coverage.

Copyright © 2026 Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABC SALE: Certain Assets of a Confidential Apparel Business
Published: 17 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Quantum IR Technologies, LLC
Published: 17 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Premium Alcohol Seltzer Beverage Category
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: SCOTTSDALE MHP, LLC, MR PROPERTY GROUP, LTD n/k/a PATCH PLACE MHC, LLC, BRITTANY COURT MHP, LLC and TOPPOS, LLC.
Published: 13 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Madewell Concrete, LLC and Madewell Home Services, Inc.
Published: 12 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Variant Alternative Income Fund
Published: 8 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wrapify, Inc
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RL Eastpoint LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Membership Interest in C-5 Investors Mezz, LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP

Trademark Holders Should Consider Acting During .PAY Domain Sunrise Period
by: Jennifer A. Van Kirk
Supreme Court Leaves Door Open to State-Law-Based Tort Liability for Nuclear Licensees
by: Andrew Averbach , Thomas J. Dougherty
Update for California Cardroom Regulations
by: Glenn J Light , Karl F Rutledge
USCIS Issues Policy Memo Impacting Green Card Processing, Practices, and Procedures
by: Lynn O'Brien
SEC Proposes Reforms to Registered Offerings and Reporting Framework
by: F. Reid Avett , Gary R. DePalo
Standing on Solid Ground: Constitutional Standing in Patent Disputes
by: Karthika Perumal, Ph.D.
Tennessee Enacts the Tennessee Reverse Mortgage Innovation Act (Effective May 19, 2026)
by: Jim M. Milano
Virginia Governor Vetoes Cannabis Bill
by: Jason C. Hicks , Morgan E. Persinger
From Farm to Fork: Understanding FDA’s Food Traceability
by: Jennifer German
The EU’s New Anti-Corruption Directive—What it Means for Global Companies as FCPA Enforcement Shifts
by: Luke Cass , Audrey Karman
Net Working Capital (NWC) in M&A: The Quiet Concept That Moves the Purchase Price
by: Patrick T. Strubbe , Gina Seong
USPTO Updates SMED Guidance, Encourages Demonstrating Technological Improvement
by: Seiko Okada, M.D., Ph.D. , Jeffrey S. Whittle
Unprecedented- Private Equity Firm Potentially on Hook for Portfolio Company’s Data Breach
by: Tyler R. Bridegan, CIPP (US/E), CIPM , Scott Hyman, CIPP (US/E), CIPM, CIPT

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 