FDA Infant Formula Testing Confirms Safety of U.S. Supply
Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i
  • On April 29, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the results of the largest and most comprehensive testing program ever conducted on infant formula sold in the United States. As part of Operation Stork Speed and the agency’s broader Closer to Zero initiative, FDA analyzed more than 300 retail products, generating over 120,000 data points across a wide range of potential chemical contaminants. The testing covered powdered, ready-to-feed, and concentrated liquid formulas and included analysis for heavy metals, pesticides, PFAS, phthalates, and other substances that may be present due to environmental or agricultural factors.
  • Overall, FDA’s findings reinforced that all infant formula products on the U.S. market meet a high safety standard, with most samples showing undetectable or very low levels of the contaminants tested. Agency leadership emphasized that these results are encouraging and affirm the general safety of the U.S. infant formula supply.
  • Specifically, all samples tested contained levels of lead, mercury, cadmium, and arsenic that were significantly below U.S. Environmental Protection Agency drinking water standards when prepared for feeding. Pesticides were not detected in 99 percent of samples tested, and none of the 25 out of 30 tested most commonly assessed PFAS compounds were detected in any sample. Among the remaining PFAS analytes, 95 percent of products had total PFAS levels at or below 28 parts per trillion, while 95 percent of samples showed phthalate concentrations at or below 116 parts per billion.
  • FDA plans to continue targeted and routine surveillance, expand testing to additional contaminants, and work with manufacturers to push contaminant levels as low as reasonably achievable. The agency also indicated it will continue developing formal action levels where appropriate.
© 2026 Keller and Heckman LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: B2B Cloud Software Business
Published: 5 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Sunshine Enclosures, LLC
Published: 30 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Full Scale, LLC
Published: 30 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Turn Biotechnologies, Inc.
Published: 24 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CRESTON PARK HOLDINGS LLC & OUR HOME INVESTMENTS LLC
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ambrosia, LLC
Published: 14 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: PBMC Investors, LLC
Published: 9 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Keller and Heckman LLP

Dietary Supplement Companies, Natural Medicine Group Sue FDA Over Health Claims
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
New York Assembly Passes GRAS Bill
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
Ninth Circuit Reinforces “Reasonable Consumer” Standard in Water Filter Advertising Case
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
Michigan Argues for Dismissal of DOJ Lawsuit Challenging Cage-Free Egg Law
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
2nd Circuit Finds Animal Groups Lack Standing to Challenge Swine Rule
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
Green Claims Games: A Challenge to California's SB 343 [Podcast]
by: Sheila A. Millar
Singapore Implements Beverage Container Return Scheme
by: David J. Ettinger , Jenny Xin Li
FTC Follows New Executive Order with a “Made in the USA” Sweep
by: Sheila A. Millar , Antonia Stamenova-Dancheva
FDA Releases Honey Sampling Results
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
FDA Publishes Priority Research Agenda for Food Safety and Nutrition
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
5th Circuit Affirms Ruling that Home Distillation Ban is Unconstitutional
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
Petition Calls for Cancer Warning on Processed Meats
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
FDA Releases FY 2027 Budget Request, Includes Legislative Wish-List
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 