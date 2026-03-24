FDA Extends Comment Deadline for Gluten RFI
Tuesday, March 24, 2026
- Yesterday FDA extended the comment deadline for its Labeling and Preventing Cross-Contact of Gluten for Packaged Foods request for information (RFI) from March 23, 2026, to April 22, 2026.
- As we have previously blogged, the RFI is intended to gather information on issues related to gluten in foods, including gluten-cross contact (particularly in oats), adverse reactions to gluten, and labeling of gluten-containing products.
- Comments can be submitted to the online docket (FDA-2023-P-3942). FDA has received over 3,300 comments to date.
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