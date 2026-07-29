FDA Continues Shift of Inspections to States and Development of AI Tools
Wednesday, July 29, 2026
- FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Donald Prater recently explained that FDA is focusing on projects to use artificial intelligence (AI) and shift inspections to states, along with reviewing food additives and addressing concerns around ultra-processed foods.
- FDA’s Human Foods Program began pivoting inspections to state authority in 2025, following a mass departure of employees, as we previously blogged. According to Prater, the Better Regulatory Inspections for Dynamic Government Efficiency (BRIDGE) Project is intended to “further enhance the integrated federal-state food safety system that relies more heavily” on states to conduct routine domestic inspections and sampling. FDA will continue to conduct foreign, non-routine, and high-risk inspections.
- Prater also discussed FDA’s efforts to use AI to “ensure safety in the food supply,” stating that the Agency is partnering with universities and industry associations to feed data and research into AI models to better predict foodborne illnesses. Current partnerships include:
- A joint study with Purdue University to study Salmonella and cantaloupes;
- Working with Mexico to ensure produce import safety; and
- A pilot project with the Western Growers Association on leafy greens.
- Prater said that “AI and machine learning is really a game changer for food safety,” so FDA leadership is prioritizing focus on the technology. In addition, he noted that AI tools are being used to predict seafood shipments in violation of U.S. law, which “provides a opportunity to significantly improve the efficiency of our inspection capability.”
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