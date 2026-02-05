FDA Announces Update to “No Artificial Colors” Claims, Approves Two Color Additive Petitions
Thursday, February 5, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
  • On February 5, 2026, FDA announced via a letter to food manufacturers that the Agency intends to exercise enforcement discretion regarding certain voluntary claims relating to the absence of certified colors used in foods intended for human consumption.
  • Specifically, FDA does not intend to take enforcement action if the following claims are made on labels or labeling of foods that do not contain colors listed in 21 CFR Part 74:
    • “Made without artificial food colors/colorings”
    • “No artificial color/colors/coloring”
    • “No added artificial color/colors/coloring”
  • This differs from FDA’s prior position in which all color additives, even if derived from natural sources, are considered “artificial,” as described in Compliance Policy Guide Section 587.100 (Label Declaration of Certification-Exempt Color Additives) and Use of the Term Natural on Food Labeling. The new approach is intended to align with FDA’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda. According to FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, “calling colors derived from natural sources ‘artificial’ might be confusing for consumers and a hindrance for companies,” so the enforcement discretion will make it “easier for companies to use these colors in the foods our families eat every day.”
  • In addition to the new approach on artificial color claims, FDA announced that the Agency approved two new color additive petitions:
    • The clearance for spirulina extract is being expanded to permit use in foods generally, except for infant formula, certain foods regulated by USDA, and foods subject to a standard of identity unless such use is authorized by the standard. In addition, the specifications for heavy metals are being lowered and a specification for cadmium is being added.
    • Beetroot red will now be permitted for use in foods generally, except for infant formula, certain foods regulated by USDA, and foods subject to a standard of identity unless such use is authorized by the standard
  • Finally, FDA issued an additional letter “reminding manufacturers of their responsibility to ensure color additive safety.”
© 2026 Keller and Heckman LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MPI Group, LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: RE INS MARKETING ONLINE LLC, INS-PROPERTIES-BERRYVILLE LLC, FORT CHAFFEE HOLDINGS LLC
Published: 27 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Nelson Companies One, LLC, Conwin Carbonic Company, Premium Balloon Accessories, Inc., Cell-O-Core Co and OLJ LLC
Published: 26 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 19 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties LLC
Published: 15 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Annalee Dolls, LLC
Published: 12 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Keller and Heckman LLP

CODEX ALIMENTARIUS – Main Outcome of the 55th session of the Committee on Food Hygiene (CCFH55)
by: Christophe Leprêtre
FDA Releases Total Diet Study Interactive Tool
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
Senator Reintroduces Dietary Supplement Legislation
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
Lawsuit Brought Against Kratom (Derivative) Products- FDA Suggests Relaxed Enforcement Against Kratom Products
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
MERCOSUR Publishes Technical Silicone Regulation, Initiates Revision of Positive List
by: Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman
Protein Shake Maker Sued over Cadmium Contamination
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
FDA Releases Human Foods Program 2026 Priority Deliverables
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
US Grocers Request Extended Compliance Window for New SNAP Restrictions
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
CA OEHHA Offers Guidance on Vinyl Acetate and Prop. 65 Enforcement
by: Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman
FDA Issues RFI on Gluten-Cross Contact Issues
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
WHO Updates Foodborne Disease Manuals
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
Update on Canada’s Import Requirements for Certain FDA-Regulated Products Containing Meat and Poultry
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
President Trump Signs Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2025
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 