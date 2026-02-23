FDA Announces New Guidance and Exemptions Under Food Traceability Rule
Monday, February 23, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i
  • On February 19, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced multiple actions intended to support implementation of the Food Traceability Rule, a key component of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). These actions include issuing new guidance to address stakeholder questions, finalizing an exemption for certain cottage cheese products, and initiating a series of stakeholder engagement sessions mandated by Congress.
  • The Food Traceability Rule establishes additional recordkeeping obligations for entities that manufacture, process, pack, or hold foods on the FDA’s Food Traceability List (FTL). These requirements pertain to critical tracking events across the supply chain, such as initial packing, shipping, receiving, and transformation, and are intended to enable faster and more accurate identification of potentially contaminated products during a food safety event. As we’ve previously blogged, there have been numerous logistical challenges for industry in implementing the law due to its complexity, and in August 2025 FDA announced a proposal to extend the compliance date.
  • As part of its February 19 announcement, FDA released a detailed Questions and Answers (Q&A) guidance document to help industry better interpret the rule. The guidance covers applicability to different types of entities, including farms, fishing vessels, retail food establishments, and restaurants, as well as clarification on how specific activities such as intracompany shipments, commingling, or initial packing are treated under the rule. It also provides additional detail on exemptions, such as those for raw molluscan shellfish, and guidance on how to determine whether a product qualifies as “fresh‑cut” for inclusion on the FTL.
  • In addition to issuing guidance, FDA finalized an exemption for certain cottage cheese products, removing them from the scope of the Food Traceability Rule. The agency also announced upcoming stakeholder engagement sessions, which will occur quarterly and are required under recent congressional appropriations legislation. These sessions are intended to provide industry with regular opportunities to engage with FDA, ask implementation‑related questions, and raise practical concerns about compliance.
© 2026 Keller and Heckman LLP

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Keller and Heckman LLP

California Introduces GRAS Legislation
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
NOSB Opines on BPI Petition Concerning Synthetic Polymers in Organics Compost
by: Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman
California’s SB 1033 Would Require Heavy Metal Disclosures for Protein Products
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
New GRAS Legislation Proposed (GRAS Oversight and Transparency Act)
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
FDA Adds 15 New Substances to its Inventory of Effective FCS Notifications
by: Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman
U.S. Bill Would Create Board to Review Self-determined, Pre-2000 GRAS Substances
by: Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman
FDA’s Human Foods Program’s 2026 Priority Deliverables Include Focus on Food Chemical Safety, GRAS Rulemaking
by: Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman
NJ Bans PFAS in Fiber-Based Food Packaging; Requires Labeling of PFAS in Cookware
by: Packaging Law at Keller and Heckman
FDA Launches Re-Assessment of BHA, Publishes RFI
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
Dunkin’ Refreshers Suit Dismissed; Labels Describe Flavor, Not Ingredients
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
State‑Level GRAS Disclosure Bills Regain Momentum in NY and NJ
by: TSCA at Keller and Heckman
China State Tobacco Monopoly Administration Expands Oversight to Nicotine Pouches and Smokeless Products
by: Azim Chowdhury , David J. Ettinger
FDA Announces Update to “No Artificial Colors” Claims, Approves Two Color Additive Petitions
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 