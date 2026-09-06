FCC’s Proposal Could Reshape TCPA Opt-Out Rules for Retailers and Consumer Brands

For retailers, consumer brands, and digital commerce companies, text messaging has become a central part of the customer experience. The same consumer may receive promotional offers, loyalty updates, order confirmations, delivery notices, account alerts, and customer-service messages from the same brand, often through different platforms and vendors.

That makes a seemingly simple question increasingly complicated: When a customer replies “STOP,” what communications exactly have to stop?

A draft order circulated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on September 9, 2026, could give businesses more flexibility in answering that question. The FCC is scheduled to consider the proposal at its upcoming September 30 open meeting.

If adopted substantially as proposed, the changes would allow businesses to distinguish among certain categories of informational communications when processing revocations and to establish a designated method for consumers to opt out. The proposal does not, however, create the same flexibility for marketing communications.

For consumer-facing businesses, the stakes extend well beyond TCPA compliance. The proposal raises questions about how brands classify customer communications, configure messaging platforms, manage third-party vendors, and translate a consumer’s preference across increasingly complex digital ecosystems.

“STOP” May Not Mean Stop Everything

One of the most significant proposed changes concerns the scope of a consumer’s revocation.

As adopted, the FCC’s 2024 rule treats a revocation made in response to one type of informational robocall or robotext as revoking consent to all future robocalls and robotexts from that caller, even on unrelated matters. The FCC has stayed that broader “revoke-all” application until January 31, 2027, while it weighs comments to its October 2025 Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on whether to modify the requirement. Under the stay, a business may already treat a revocation as applying only to the category to which the consumer responded, and the draft order now before the commission would make that narrower approach permanent rather than let the revoke-all requirement take effect.

For a retailer or consumer brand, that distinction matters. A customer who no longer wants one type of informational text, for example, may still want delivery updates, account-security notifications, customer-service communications, or messages relating to another transaction. Under the proposed approach, businesses would have greater ability to honor a consumer’s more limited choice without necessarily suppressing unrelated informational communications.

Promotional communications remain different. A consumer’s revocation of consent to receive a marketing or telemarketing message would continue to apply to future promotional calls or texts from that sender. That distinction makes message classification particularly important. Businesses should know not only what communications they send, but why they send them and how those communications are categorized for purposes of consent and revocation.

For companies operating sophisticated customer-engagement programs, that may require looking beyond the language of individual messages to the architecture behind them.

Businesses Could Designate the Opt-Out Channel

The draft order would also address another recurring TCPA issue: how a consumer can revoke consent. Under the existing framework, businesses generally must recognize revocations made through any reasonable method. In an omnichannel environment, that can create significant operational complexity. A consumer may interact with a company through SMS, a mobile application, a website, a customer-service center, social media, or another channel, while the systems responsible for processing TCPA consent may sit somewhere else entirely.

The FCC’s proposal would allow businesses to designate a particular method for revocation, provided that method is clearly disclosed. The designated mechanism could include an automated voice or keypad opt-out during a call, specified keywords in response to a text, or a dedicated telephone number or website established to process revocations. Businesses that do not designate a particular method would remain subject to the broader reasonable-method standard.

For retailers and digital commerce companies, a designated channel could create a more predictable and auditable opt-out process. Instead of attempting to identify and interpret potential revocations submitted across a variety of customer touchpoints, a company could direct consumers to a defined mechanism designed to capture and implement those requests.

But the legal ability to designate a channel does not eliminate the business considerations surrounding it. A company will still need to consider what happens when a customer tells a call-center representative to stop texting, complains through an app, or otherwise expresses a preference outside the formal mechanism. A process that satisfies the TCPA but creates friction for customers may present a different set of brand and customer-experience concerns.

The Technology May Be More Complicated Than the Rule

Even where the law allows more flexibility, the real challenge for many consumer-facing companies will be implementation. A single brand may use separate vendors and platforms for promotional SMS campaigns, loyalty programs, order notifications, customer support, authentication, and other communications. Consent information may reside in a customer-data platform, CRM, messaging vendor, e-commerce platform, or several systems at once.

The FCC proposal could make the legal rules more flexible, but taking advantage of that flexibility may require companies to understand whether their technology can actually support it. For example, can the company’s systems distinguish an opt-out from promotional messages from an opt-out affecting a particular category of informational communications? Can that preference be transmitted accurately among vendors? Can the company demonstrate when and how a revocation was received and implemented?

Those are not simply technical questions. In TCPA litigation, they can become evidence.

A Shorter Compliance Runway

Timing is another reason companies should pay attention now. The FCC previously extended the effective date of portions of its revocation requirements until January 31, 2027. The draft order would alter that timetable and make the revised requirements effective 30 days after publication in the Federal Register. Companies that have been working toward a January implementation date should therefore reassess their timelines.

Retailers, consumer brands, and digital commerce companies should consider reviewing:

The automated calls and texts currently being sent to consumers and the purpose of each;

How marketing, transactional, informational, loyalty, and customer-service communications are classified;

Where consent and revocation information is stored;

How opt-outs move across brands, business units, internal systems, and third-party vendors;

Whether establishing a designated revocation method would improve compliance and operational consistency;

How that method would be disclosed to consumers; and

Whether customer-service and escalation procedures align with the company’s technical opt-out process.

More Questions Are Coming

Beyond the changes it may adopt this month, the FCC is also seeking comment on several issues that could be particularly important for companies with sophisticated digital customer-engagement programs.

Among other things, the commission is considering whether to shorten the current 10-business-days period for implementing revocations, whether certain one-way texting platforms should support reply-based opt-outs, whether businesses should be required to provide a method for consumers to stop all robocalls and robotexts at once, and how revocations should operate across affiliates and business lines.

The last issue may be especially important for companies operating multiple brands, loyalty programs, websites, or affiliated businesses. A rule governing how consumer preferences travel across related entities could have consequences well beyond an individual SMS campaign.

The Takeaway for Consumer-Facing Businesses

The FCC’s proposal could ultimately give businesses more flexibility in managing TCPA revocations, particularly when consumers receive different categories of communications from the same company.

But flexibility is useful only if a company’s systems can support it. For retailers, consumer brands, and digital commerce companies, this is a good opportunity to examine TCPA compliance as part of the broader customer-engagement ecosystem. That means understanding not just whether a consumer consented, but which communications that consent supports, how preferences are captured, how those preferences move among systems and vendors, and whether the company’s operational practices match the distinctions the law permits.

For businesses that communicate with customers across multiple digital channels, the FCC’s proposal is therefore more than a change to an opt-out rule. It is another reason to understand how consumer consent actually works across the enterprise.