FCC Takes Aim at Illegal Calls with Proposed “Know-Your-Customer” Rules
Friday, May 1, 2026

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Some new activity by the Federal Communications Commission. On April 30, 2026, the FCC adopted a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FCC 26-27) proposing to strengthen its “Know-Your-Customer” (KYC) rules for originating voice service providers. The action signals an escalating regulatory posture toward upstream gatekeepers in the call ecosystem. The proposed rule carries significant compliance implications for carriers, VoIP providers, and businesses that rely on telecommunications networks to reach consumers. 

What the FCC Is Proposing 

The FNRM seeks comment on clearer, more rigorous customer verification standards for originating providers, those that first place calls onto the public switched telephone network. Under the proposed framework, providers would be required to verify customer identities before enabling service, including confirmation of name, address, government-issued ID, and alternative phone numbers. There are similar requirements in the banking sector, which have created additional layers of complexity and risk. 

Existing Commission rules already obligate originating providers to take “affirmative, effective” measures to know their customers and prevent illegal call traffic. The FCC’s position is that compliance with this standard has been uneven, allowing fraudsters and scammers to exploit gaps in onboarding processes. 

The Commission also seeks comment on a volume-based enforcement model, tying penalties to the number of illegal calls placed rather than applying flat fines. This approach is designed to ensure that sanctions are proportionate to the actual harm caused. It sounds like the FCC was getting jealous of the money the plaintiff’s bar was getting and wants to get in on the action. 

Key Takeaways 

Upstream liability is expanding. The FCC is increasingly treating originating providers as the first—and most effective—line of defense against illegal call traffic. Carriers and VoIP providers that fail to conduct adequate customer due diligence face heightened enforcement exposure going forward. 

Identity verification standards are moving toward formalization. While prior rules were principles-based, the proposed rulemaking contemplates specific verification data points. Providers should assess whether their current onboarding processes can accommodate government ID verification and alternative contact number confirmation at scale. 

Volume-based penalties raise the stakes. A penalty structure keyed to call volume creates a potentially exponential liability model. High-volume originators that fail KYC obligations could face enforcement actions dwarfing traditional per-violation fines. 

The scope extends beyond robocalls. The Commission’s inquiry into how enhanced KYC requirements could deter other criminal uses of communications networks suggests this rulemaking may ultimately address broader telecom fraud vectors beyond illegal robocalling. 

© 2026 Troutman Amin, LLP

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