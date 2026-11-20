Consumers use wireless phone numbers to authenticate their identities across a variety of accounts, such as those held with wireless providers, financial institutions, healthcare providers, and retail websites. One common example is when a provider sends a text message to a wireless device to verify identity before completing a transaction.

Two fraudulent practices - SIM Swap Fraud and Port-Out Fraud - can allow threat actors to hijack these accounts without ever physically possessing control of the victim’s phone, putting consumers’ financial and digital lives at risk.

On November 17, 2026, the Wireline Competition Bureau (WCB) of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced the effective and compliance dates for revised rules established in the FCC’s SIM Swap and Port-Out Fraud Order (as published in the Federal Register). The revised rules are effective immediately and require wireless providers to refine their customer authentication procedures, customer notification policies, and recordkeeping practices to protect customers from fraud schemes.

Wireless providers must comply with the revised rules by December 17, 2026.

Fraud Schemes Involving Wireless Accounts

The SIM Swap and Port-Out Fraud Order identifies two particular fraudulent practices associated with wireless service accounts:

SIM Swap Fraud. A subscriber identity module (SIM) is a chip, physical or embedded (eSIM), that associates a subscriber’s account and phone number with a particular device. SIM swap fraud occurs when a threat actor convinces a victim’s wireless provider to transfer the victim’s service from the victim’s device to the threat actor’s device.

Port-Out Fraud. Port-Out fraud involves the threat actor opening an account with a wireless provider in the victim’s name and has the victim’s phone number ported (transferred) from the victim’s account to the new account.

Both schemes exploit a wireless provider’s ability to reassign a phone number to a new SIM card or port it to another provider. This wireless number portability (when legitimate) is convenient for consumers and wireless providers but creates a potential vulnerability.

Once a threat actor controls the account, any texted passcode sent for authentication goes to the threat actor.

What Wireless Providers Need to Do

The revised rules are designed to reduce the incidence of SIM Swap and Port-Out Fraud without making it difficult for customers to change devices.

Among other requirements, wireless providers must:

Notify customers regarding SIM change and port-out requests;

Offer customers the option (at no cost) to lock their accounts to block processing of SIM changes and number ports;

Give customers notice of available account protection mechanisms;

Establish a clear process for investigating, remediating, and reporting SIM Swap and Port-Out Fraud;

Update their customer proprietary network information (CPNI) policies and training materials to incorporate the requirements of the revised rules; and

Modify their existing authentication methods, and notification and record-keeping processes.

Wireless providers should assess their current authentication, notification, and CPNI policies (including training) and processes to ensure compliance with the revised rules.