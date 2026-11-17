The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has updated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) consent-revocation rules to give businesses greater flexibility in processing opt-out requests. The changes, adopted in FCC 26-67, take effect November 25, 2026. The changes reverse the FCC’s longstanding position that callers must honor revocations made by any reasonable means. The revised rule allows businesses to designate an exclusive opt-out method from three permitted options, permits callers to treat an opt-out from an informational robocall as limited to that category, and expands an existing exemption for financial institution alerts. Revocation disputes drive many TCPA class actions. For businesses that implement the changes, the rules could reduce uncertainty and exposure to certain opt-out-related TCPA demands. For our prior guidance on the TCPA Consent Revocation Rule, please see our earlier alert.

Businesses May Designate an Exclusive Opt-Out Method

The most significant change allows callers to designate any of three exclusive methods for revoking consent, provided they clearly and conspicuously disclose that method. Available methods include an automated voice or key-press mechanism, standardized text replies, or a designated website or telephone number. Callers that properly designate and disclose an exclusive method need not process revocations submitted through other methods. Without that designation, callers must continue honoring requests made by any reasonable means.

For text programs that allow recipients to opt out by replying, a disclosure identifying one recognized keyword is sufficient, but systems must accept all seven: “stop,” “quit,” “end,” “revoke,” “opt out,” “cancel,” and “unsubscribe.” Callers must honor valid opt-out requests within a reasonable time, no later than ten business days after receipt. Existing requirements to provide particular opt-out methods, including those applicable to certain prerecorded telemarketing calls, continue to apply.

Informational Opt-Outs May Be Limited by Category

The FCC also permits callers to treat an opt-out directed to an informational (i.e., non-marketing) call or text as limited to that category of communications. Revocation in response to payment reminders, for example, need not automatically stop unrelated fraud alerts. Telemarketing remains a single category: an opt-out from one advertising or telemarketing communication revokes consent for all future advertising or telemarketing calls and texts from that caller.

This distinction warrants particular attention for organizations operating multiple communications programs. Companies should evaluate how they classify informational messages and ensure that message categories reflect what the communications actually say.

Financial Institutions Gain Flexibility for Certain Alerts

The order expands the existing exemption for certain fraud alert communications to wireless numbers by financial institutions without prior consent. Financial institutions may obtain customer wireless numbers from specified reliable sources, including an authorized family member on the account, an incoming customer call, or another financial institution’s records. The exemption’s remaining conditions, including opt-out obligations, continue to apply.

The Revision May Reduce Opt-Out-Related TCPA Demands, With Implementation Critical

We expect the exclusive-method provision to reduce demands based on alleged opt-out requests sent through channels other than a designated opt-out method. It should also narrow disputes over whether an unconventional response reasonably communicated revocation. The flashpoint of future disputes may shift to whether a business adequately disclosed its exclusive method, recognized required keywords, or applied an opt-out across the appropriate communications. Companies receiving demands should preserve the message and disclosure at issue, the purported revocation, processing records, and subsequent communications. In advance of the November 25 effective date, businesses should evaluate the compliance of their disclosures and the functionality of their opt-out systems.

Don’t Forget About State Law and Industry Requirements

While the revised rule should give businesses more clarity on how to handle opt-outs under the TCPA, the TCPA generally does not preempt state laws that impose more restrictive intrastate telemarketing requirements, and some of those laws prescribe their own opt-out obligations. For example, Pennsylvania’s recently amended telemarketing law recognizes specific text opt-out keywords, and Virginia requires that “STOP” or “UNSUBSCRIBE” replies to solicitation texts be honored for at least 10 years. In addition, many vendor agreements for text messaging programs incorporate the CTIA Messaging Principles and Best Practices, which call for senders to act on standard opt-out keywords and plain-language opt-out requests sent by reply text. As a result, a company that designates a website or telephone number as its exclusive opt-out method under the TCPA may still need to process reply-text opt-outs to satisfy state law or carrier requirements.