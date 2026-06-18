FCC Narrows Foreign Drone Restrictions with Toy Exception
Thursday, June 18, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has narrowed its foreign-produced drone restrictions by removing a specific category of “Toy Drones” and “Toy Drones that contain foreign-produced components” from the FCC Covered List. The June 15, 2026, Public Notice follows a June 12, 2026, National Security Determination from the Department of War, which found that this defined class of devices does not pose an unacceptable risk to U.S. national security or to the safety and security of U.S. persons. The update refines the FCC’s broader December 2025 action, which added foreign-produced uncrewed aircraft systems and UAS critical components to the Covered List, subject to later specific determinations that particular systems or components do not present the same level of risk.

The key takeaway is that the exception is narrow. To qualify as a “Toy Drone,” a device must meet a detailed set of technical and marketing criteria, including a maximum take-off weight of 150 grams, line-of-sight operation of 100 meters or less, maximum sustained altitude of 300 feet, no GPS or equivalent navigation system, no internet, mobile app, cellular, or Wi-Fi connectivity, no imaging or sensing capabilities, flight time of 10 minutes or less, and marketing as a toy for recreational use. The Department of War framed the distinction around capability: low-risk toys lack the range, endurance, sensing, payload, connectivity, and data collection or storage features that raise national security concerns in more capable UAS.

For drone manufacturers, importers, retailers, and equipment authorization applicants, the notice offers a clearer view into how federal officials are separating low-risk consumer toy products from higher-risk drone systems. The Covered List now expressly excludes foreign-produced Toy Drones, as defined in the National Security Determination, and Toy Drones that contain foreign-produced components, while leaving the broader restrictions in place for foreign-produced UAS and UAS critical components that do not fit an exception. Companies should treat the update as a targeted compliance opening rather than a general relaxation of the FCC’s drone-related supply chain restrictions

Copyright © 2026 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABC SALE: Certain Assets of a Confidential Apparel Business
Published: 17 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Quantum IR Technologies, LLC
Published: 17 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Premium Alcohol Seltzer Beverage Category
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: SCOTTSDALE MHP, LLC, MR PROPERTY GROUP, LTD n/k/a PATCH PLACE MHC, LLC, BRITTANY COURT MHP, LLC and TOPPOS, LLC.
Published: 13 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Madewell Concrete, LLC and Madewell Home Services, Inc.
Published: 12 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Variant Alternative Income Fund
Published: 8 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wrapify, Inc
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RL Eastpoint LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Membership Interest in C-5 Investors Mezz, LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Robinson & Cole LLP

Connecticut Expands Construction Wage-Theft Liability and Prevailing Wage Recordkeeping Requirements
by: Anand O. Gupta
Privacy Tip #496 – Imposter Scams Hit Senior Population Hard: How to Avoid Becoming a Victim
by: Linn F. Freedman
Why AI Is Changing Anonymized Data Rules
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
ShinyHunters Targeting Higher Education Sector
by: Linn F. Freedman
Darktrace Report Highlights Cyber Threats Against Global Sporting Sector
by: Linn F. Freedman
New Connecticut Law Expedites Claim Disputes Between Health Care Providers and Insurers
by: Conor O. Duffy , Michael G. Lisitano
Connecticut Heightens Scrutiny of Private Equity in Healthcare with Law Banning Hospital Sale-Leaseback Agreements and Requiring Private Equity Attestations
by: Conor O. Duffy , Michael G. Lisitano
AI Governance Is Not Just a Policy Problem – Your Contracts Matter
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Privacy Tip #495 – What We Can Learn from The Worst Breaches of 2026
by: Linn F. Freedman
Privacy Tip #494 – Signal Users Targeted with Phishing Scam
by: Linn F. Freedman
Senate Bill 5 and the New Compliance Frontier for AI in Connecticut
by: Roma Patel , Linn F. Freedman
Big Win for Companies Facing CIPA Website Tracking Lawsuits
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Stolen Hotel Reservation Data Used in Targeted Phishing Scams
by: Linn F. Freedman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 