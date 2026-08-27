FCC Issues Notice to Stop Transmitting Illegal Vishing Calls

The Enforcement Bureau of the FCC recently issued a Notification of Suspected Illegal Traffic to RGTN USA Inc. (RGTN) for “transmitting apparently illegal calls originating from abroad, including spoofed calls, fraudulent robocalls, and calls conveying false emergencies.”

Vishing attacks have increased over the past year and have been surprisingly successful. To combat this growing problem, it is heartening to see the FCC Enforcement Bureau take action.

On August 24, 2026, the FCC issued a notice letter to RGTN alleging that the transmission of illegal traffic from abroad where RGTN served as the gateway provider:

has taken several forms, each directed at defrauding victims: spoofed calls posing as a private business to obtain internal e-mail communications from employees; spoofed calls posing as a local police department and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP); robocalls posing as a financial institution; robocalls posing as major retailers to notify consumers about nonexistent orders; and swatting calls.

The letter notifies RGTN of its legal obligations and “steps RGTN must take to address this apparently illegal traffic.” It warns RGTN that “failure to comply with the steps outlined in this letter may result in downstream providers permanently blocking all of RGTN’s traffic.”

The letter goes on to detail the complaints made by companies located in the U.S. of the vishing attacks against them that the FCC alleges were transmitted by RGTN. It further outlines how the alleged misconduct violated numerous laws and regulations, including the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, and the Truth in Caller ID Act. It requires RGTN to respond to the letter within 48 hours and report how it is mitigating illegal traffic on its network to the FCC. Hopefully, this notice will eliminate some of the vishing attacks companies face every day. It is also a strong warning to telecommunications providers that the FCC is focused on illegal robocalls and to have measures in place to limit the use of their service for fraudulent purposes.