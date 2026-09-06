FCC Download: Monthly Updates - September 2026

Welcome to our monthly update on significant FCC actions and filing deadlines. The FCC's recent actions seek to expand spectrum access for next-generation wireless and direct-to-device satellite services, reform Universal Service Fund administration, modernize broadcast television ownership rules, and promote telehealth access in rural America. New and proposed rules may significantly affect your business. Please let us know if you want additional details about compliance requirements or would like to file comments on proposed rules to protect and promote your company’s interests.

Latest Signals from the FCC

FCC August 6, 2026 Open Meeting

Opening Up More Than 200 Megahertz of Unlicensed Spectrum for D2D Offerings – The Commission released a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) that explores new avenues to allow innovative unlicensed wireless devices to communicate directly with satellites. The item seeks comment on use of certain frequencies available under part 15 of the Commission's rules for communications between Earth and space, including direct-to-device (D2D) services. The NPRM also proposes to clarify that use of part 15 unlicensed devices is permitted within FCC-authorized spacecraft and seeks comment on other scenarios where part 15 unlicensed devices may safely operate in space. Comments are due on or before November 9, 2026 and reply comments are due on or before December 7, 2026.

Maximizing Efficiencies in Universal Service Administration – The Commission issued a NPRM that proposes to strengthen the Commission’s management and administration of the Universal Service Fund (USF) by reforming and improving USF administration processes, the structure of USF administration, operating costs associated with USF administration, and the impact of USAC’s Board of Directors on USF administration. Comments are due on or before September 30, 2026 and reply comments are due on or before October 30, 2026.

Replacing the National Television Multiple Ownership Rule – Per a news release, the Commission adopted a Report and Order, which has not yet been released, that removes artificial barriers to broadcast television’s ability to attract capital and generate revenue, thus enabling broadcast television owners to better fulfill their public interest obligations, including through increased investment in local programming. The Report and Order also enables broadcast television station owners to expand their audience reach, gaining important leverage against national television networks.

Promoting Telehealth in Rural America – The Commission issued a Third FNPRM and Order that seeks comment on several improvements to the Rural Health Care Program intended to reduce administrative burdens on program participants and better administer limited program funding given increased program participation and service costs. The accompanying Order permits the use of previously approved rural rates for funding year 2027 that would otherwise require approval of a cost-based justification. Comments are due on or before September 30, 2026 and reply comments are due on or before October 30, 2026.

Upcoming Filing Requirements & Other Announcements

Deadline for Reply Comments on Review of Submarine Cable Landing License Rules and Procedures to Assess Evolving National Security, Law Enforcement, Foreign Policy, and Trade Policy Risks

Who: Submarine line terminal equipment (SLTE) owners and operators

What: File comments on the Commission’s FNPRM, which asks whether the Commission should adopt routine conditions for cable landing licensees that are subject to the current licensing requirement, as amended in the 2025 Submarine Cable First Report and Order.

How: File comments in OI Docket No. 24-523 and MD Docket No. 24-524 via the FCC’s ECFS system or by mail.

When: Reply comments are due on or before September 25, 2026.

FCC Annual Regulatory Fees

Who: Broadcast licensees, wireless licensees, wireline and VoIP providers, satellite and earth station operations, and international services.

What: Regulatory fees must be paid for authorizations that were granted on or before October 1, 2025. Failure to meet the regulatory fee payment deadline will result in the assessment of late payment penalties, set by statute at 25%.

How: All regulatory fee payors are required to use CORES for fee filing.

When: September 26, 2026.

Deadline for Comments on Reviewing E-Rate Program and Student Screen Time

What: File comments on the Commission’s FNPRM, which seeks comment on measures the Commission can take to better protect children when using E-Rate-funded networks, the Commission's progress in ensuring affordable access to high-speed broadband to and within schools and libraries, and whether the Commission's current interpretation of the Children's Internet Protection Act (CIPA) is the best reading of the statute. The Commission also proposes actions to strengthen E-Rate program integrity and streamline program administration.

How: File comments in WC Docket Nos. 26-133, 13-184, 21-93, and 21-455 via the FCC’s ECFS system or by mail.

When: Comments are due on or before October 13, 2026, and reply comments are due on or before November 12, 2026.

FCC and Telecom: Next Transmissions

On September 30, 2026, the Commission will consider the following items at its Open Meeting:

Modernizing the Commission’s National Environmental Policy Act Rules – The Commission will consider a Report and Order and FNPRM to overhaul the Commission’s outdated National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) rules. The Report and Order would clarify the scope of Commission actions subject to environmental review and streamline and expedite the review process to ensure NEPA serves as a tool for informed decision-making rather than a barrier to investment, innovation, and connectivity. The FNPRM would seek comment on changes to the Commission’s historic preservation rules to improve efficiency.

Unlocking Satellite Spectrum Abundance – The Commission will consider a Report and Order and Order of Proposed Modification and two FNPRMs that would increase the amount of spectrum available in order to support innovation in the American space economy. The Order would unlock more than 1,000 megahertz of spectrum in the 12.7 GHz and 42 GHz bands to provide greater capacity for satellite broadband to the home or for in-flight connectivity. One FNPRM would seek comment on unlocking an additional 1,175 megahertz of spectrum in the Ku- and Ka-bands and 138.25 gigahertz in the D-band for more intensive use by satellite communications. The other FNPRM would seek comment on three new bands across thousands of megahertz that could be used to control spacecraft or to provide data communications in support of emergent space activities, such as in-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing.

Unleashing the Power of Unlicensed UWB Devices – The Commission will consider a NPRM that would modernize the rules for unlicensed Ultra-Wideband (UWB) devices. UWB devices operate under part 15 of the Commission's rules and support a wide variety of applications, including automobile sensors, door locks, ground- and wall-penetrating radars, and location tracking for NFL players during games. The NPRM would modernize the UWB rules by updating definitions, measurement procedures, technical parameters, and outdated restrictions, while removing unnecessary coordination requirements. The NPRM would also create a new UWB device category for emerging applications like AI-enabled sensing, and seek to future-proof UWB regulations for the next wave of innovation while maintaining protections for incumbent services.

Modernizing the 911 Framework – The Commission will consider a Notice of Inquiry exploring modernization of the 911 framework to ensure the public can continue to effectively and reliably access emergency services in this era of rapid technological change.

Enhancing Consumers’ Ability of Consumers to Control Calls They Receive – The Commission will consider a Report and Order and FNPRM modernizing its Telephone Consumer Protection Act rules. The Report and Order would ensure that consumers have easily accessible ways to opt out of robocalls, streamline callers’ ability to process consent revocation requests, and allow financial institutions to more easily alert consumers of fraudulent activity. The FNPRM would focus on additional revisions to the rules to ensure that they reflect advances in technology and industry practices, such as allowing for revocation of consent by reply text.

Navigating the FCC’s rules and latest moves? Dial into our expertise and let’s discuss your next steps.