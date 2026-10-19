FCC Download: Monthly Updates - October 2026

Welcome to our monthly update on significant FCC actions and filing deadlines. The FCC continues to modernize and streamline its rules, including through environmental review reform and an updated 911 framework. The Commission is also unlocking spectrum for satellite, unlicensed, direct-to-device, and drone uses, and strengthening consumer protections against unwanted robocalls. At the same time, the Commission is advancing national security measures, such as restrictions on test labs and certification bodies in non-reciprocal countries and a modernized international section 214 framework.

Latest Signals from the FCC

FCC September 30, 2026 Open Meeting

The following items were approved at the September Open Commission Meeting:

Modernizing the Commission’s National Environmental Policy Act Rules – The Commission released a Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM) to overhaul the Commission’s outdated National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) rules. The Report and Order clarifies the scope of Commission actions subject to environmental review and streamlines and expedites the review process to ensure NEPA serves as a tool for informed decision-making rather than a barrier to investment, innovation, and connectivity. The FNPRM seeks comment on changes to the Commission’s historic preservation rules to improve efficiency. Comments are due on or before November 18, 2026; reply comments are due on or before December 3, 2026.

Unlocking Satellite Spectrum Abundance – The Commission issued a Report and Order and Order of Proposed Modification and two FNPRMs that focuses on increasing the amount of spectrum available in order to support innovation in the American space economy. The Order unlocks more than 1,000 megahertz of spectrum in the 12.7 GHz and 42 GHz bands to provide greater capacity for satellite broadband to the home or for in-flight connectivity. One FNPRM seeks comment on unlocking an additional 1,175 megahertz of spectrum in the Ku- and Ka-bands and 138.25 gigahertz in the D-band for more intensive use by satellite communications. The other FNPRM seeks comment on three new bands across thousands of megahertz that could be used to control spacecraft or to provide data communications in support of emergent space activities, such as in-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 60 days after publication.

Unleashing the Power of Unlicensed UWB Devices – The Commission issued a NPRM that would modernize the rules for unlicensed Ultra-Wideband (UWB) devices. UWB devices operate under part 15 of the Commission's rules and support a wide variety of applications, including automobile sensors, door locks, ground- and wall-penetrating radars, and location tracking for NFL players during games. The NPRM proposes to modernize the UWB rules by updating definitions, measurement procedures, technical parameters, and outdated restrictions, while removing unnecessary coordination requirements. The NPRM also seeks to create a new UWB device category for emerging applications like AI-enabled sensing, and to future-proof UWB regulations for the next wave of innovation while maintaining protections for incumbent services. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 60 days after publication.

Modernizing the 911 Framework – The Commission released a Notice of Inquiry exploring modernization of the 911 framework to ensure the public can continue to effectively and reliably access emergency services in this era of rapid technological change. Comments are due on or before November 16, 2026 and reply comments are due on or before December 15, 2026.

Enhancing Consumers’ Ability of Consumers to Control Calls They Receive – The Commission issued a Report and Order and FNPRM modernizing its Telephone Consumer Protection Act rules. The Report and Order modifies the Commission’s rules to ensure that consumers have easily accessible ways to opt out of robocalls, streamline callers’ ability to process consent revocation requests, and allow financial institutions to more easily alert consumers of fraudulent activity. In particular, the amended rules allow callers to interpret a revocation request as applying only to the specific category of informational robocalls to which the revocation was directed and allow callers to designate an exclusive means to revoke consent. The FNPRM seeks comment on additional revisions to the rules to ensure that they reflect advances in technology and industry practices, such as allowing for revocation of consent by reply text. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 60 days after publication.

Upcoming Filing Requirements & Other Announcements

Deadline for Reply Comments Improving the Effectiveness of the Robocall Mitigation Database; Call Authentication Trust Anchor; Advanced Methods To Target and Eliminate Unlawful Robocalls

What: File comments on the Commission’s FNPRM that aims to strengthen the integrity of the United States voice ecosystem and further deter illegal calls by proposing measures to ensure that only legitimate, transparent, and accountable providers gain or maintain access to the Robocall Mitigation Database

How: File comments in WC Docket Nos. 24-213 and 17-97; CG Docket No. 17-59 via the FCC’s ECFS system or by mail.

When: Reply comments are due on or before November 9, 2026.

Deadline for Reply Comments on Reviewing E-Rate Program and Student Screen Time

What: File comments on the Commission’s FNPRM, which seeks comment on measures the Commission can take to better protect children when using E-Rate-funded networks, the Commission's progress in ensuring affordable access to high-speed broadband to and within schools and libraries, and whether the Commission's current interpretation of the Children's Internet Protection Act (CIPA) is the best reading of the statute. The Commission also proposes actions to strengthen E-Rate program integrity and streamline program administration.

How: File comments in WC Docket Nos. 26-133, 13-184, 21-93, and 21-455 via the FCC’s ECFS system or by mail.

When: Reply comments are due on or before November 12, 2026.

FCC and Telecom: Next Transmissions

On October 29, the Commission will tentatively consider the following items at its Open Meeting:

Auctioning Off 25 Megahertz of Prime, Mid-Band Spectrum – The Commission will consider a FNPRM that would unlock 25 megahertz of prime mid-band spectrum for advanced commercial communications services, including terrestrial, direct-to-device (D2D), or a hybrid of both. The rules proposed in this item, if adopted, would enable the auctioning, licensing, and rapid development of the 1675–1695 MHz and 2020–2025 MHz bands. In particular, the FNPRM would propose and seek comment on policies, service and technical rules, and coordination requirements for the 1675–1695 MHz and 2020–2025 MHz bands.

Modernizing the Supplemental Coverage from Space Rules – The Commission will consider a NPRM that would modernize the Commission’s rules for D2D services in licensed spectrum. The rules proposed in this item, if adopted, would make an additional 482 megahertz of spectrum available for Supplemental Coverage from Space (SCS), eliminate burdensome SCS requirements, and consider measures to modernize and harmonize the SCS and the Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) rules.

Unlocking the 800 MHz Cellular Band for Drone Use – The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would eliminate an outdated restriction that prevents drone operations in the 800 MHz Cellular band. The Report and Order would unlock 50 megahertz of licensed, nationwide, low-band spectrum for drone use and promote parity with other similar flexible-use bands.

Prohibiting Test Labs and Certification Bodies in Non-Reciprocal Countries – The Commission will consider a Third Report and Order and Third FNPRM aimed at strengthening the integrity, security, and resiliency of the FCC’s equipment authorization program by prohibiting the recognition of Test Labs, Telecommunications Certification Bodies, and laboratory accreditation bodies located in non‑Reciprocal Economies, which are territories lacking a Mutual Recognition Agreement or other comparable reciprocal trade agreement with the United States. It would also require all substantive FCC testing, certification, and accreditation activities on which equipment authorization depends, to occur in the U.S. or Reciprocal Economies. The item would adopt a uniform transition period ending December 1, 2028, that would enable Test Labs to expand capacity and manufacturers in the U.S. and Reciprocal Economies two years to find alternative Test Labs and expand capacity. The accompanying FNPRM would seek comment on a range of additional equipment authorization integrity measures.

Strengthening the Security of U.S. Telecommunications Services and Infrastructure – The Commission will consider a Report and Order and FNPRM that would modernize the Commission’s international section 214 framework to strengthen protections for U.S. telecommunications services and infrastructure, while reducing unnecessary regulatory burdens. The Report and Order would require international Section 214 authorization holders to provide information about certain facilities, ownership, and foreign adversary-controlled service providers, to comply with cybersecurity requirements, and to surrender their authorizations when they discontinue service. The FNPRM would seek comment about precluding certain untrusted applicants from obtaining an international Section 214 authorization and adopting additional certification and information requirements to mitigate national security and other risks that could impact U.S. telecommunications services and infrastructure.

Implementing the Rural Broadband Protection Act – The Commission will consider a NPRM that, if adopted, would seek comment on proposals for implementing the Rural Broadband Protection Act (RBPA). The RBPA, enacted on May 11, 2026, directs the Commission to initiate a rulemaking proceeding within 180 days to establish a vetting process for applicants for, and other recipients of, a new covered funding award, which the Notice interprets as an award of high-cost support based on an application for funding to support the deployment of a broadband-capable network and the provision of supported services over the network.

Eliminating Accessibility Barriers – The Commission will consider a NPRM to modernize its accessibility rules to keep pace with the rapidly changing communications landscape, promote innovation, better match consumer expectations, and remove barriers to accessibility.