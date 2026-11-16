Welcome to our monthly update on significant FCC actions and filing deadlines. The FCC continued its push to unlock spectrum by opening the 800 MHz band to drone operations and by proposing to auction spectrum for terrestrial and direct-to-device uses and to make additional spectrum available for Supplemental Coverage from Space. The Commission also advanced national security measures by prohibiting recognition of test labs and certification bodies in countries without a Mutual Recognition Agreement with the U.S. and strengthening the international section 214 framework. In addition, the Commission is seeking comment on how to modernize its accessibility rules to support innovation in a rapidly changing communications landscape. Please let us know if you want additional details about compliance requirements or would like to file comments on proposed rules to protect and promote your company’s interests.

Latest Signals from the FCC

FCC October 29, 2026 Open Meeting

The following items were approved at the October Open Commission Meeting:

Auctioning Off 25 Megahertz of Prime, Mid-Band Spectrum – The Commission released a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM) that seeks to unlock 25 megahertz of prime mid-band spectrum for advanced commercial communications services, including terrestrial, direct-to-device (D2D), or a hybrid of both. The rules proposed in this item would enable the auctioning, licensing, and rapid development of the 1675–1695 MHz and 2020–2025 MHz bands. In particular, the FNPRM seeks comment on policies, service and technical rules, and coordination requirements for the 1675–1695 MHz and 2020–2025 MHz bands. Comments are due 60 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 90 days after publication.

Modernizing the Supplemental Coverage from Space Rules – The Commission released an NPRM that aims to modernize the Commission’s rules for D2D services in licensed spectrum. The rules proposed in this notice would make an additional 482 megahertz of spectrum available for Supplemental Coverage from Space (SCS), eliminate burdensome SCS requirements, and modernize and harmonize the rules governing SCS and the Mobile Satellite Service (MSS). Comments are due 60 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 90 days after publication.

Unlocking the 800 MHz Cellular Band for Drone Use – The Commission issued a Report and Order that eliminates an outdated restriction that prevented drone operations in the 800 MHz Cellular band. The Report and Order unlocks 50 megahertz of licensed, nationwide, low-band spectrum for drone use and promote parity with other similar flexible-use bands.

Prohibiting Test Labs and Certification Bodies in Non-Reciprocal Countries – The Commission adopted a Third Report and Order and Third FNPRM that strengthens the integrity, security, and resiliency of the FCC’s equipment authorization program by prohibiting the recognition of Test Labs, Telecommunications Certification Bodies, and laboratory accreditation bodies located in non‑Reciprocal Economies, which are territories lacking a Mutual Recognition Agreement or other comparable reciprocal trade agreement with the United States. The amended rules require all substantive FCC testing, certification, and accreditation activities on which equipment authorization depends, to occur in the U.S. or Reciprocal Economies. There is a uniform transition period ending December 1, 2028, that enables Test Labs to expand capacity and manufacturers in the U.S. and Reciprocal Economies two years to find alternative Test Labs and expand capacity. The accompanying FNPRM seeks comment on a range of additional equipment authorization integrity measures. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 60 days after publication.

Strengthening the Security of U.S. Telecommunications Services and Infrastructure – The Commission issued a Report and Order and FNPRM that modernizes the Commission’s international section 214 framework to strengthen protections for U.S. telecommunications services and infrastructure, while reducing unnecessary regulatory burdens. The Report and Order requires international section 214 authorization holders to provide information about certain facilities, ownership, and foreign adversary-controlled service providers, to comply with cybersecurity requirements, commence service within one year of grant or have their authorizations automatically terminate, and to surrender their authorizations when they discontinue service. The FNPRM seeks comment about precluding certain untrusted applicants from obtaining an international section 214 authorization and adopting additional certification and information requirements to mitigate national security and other risks that could impact U.S. telecommunications services and infrastructure. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 60 days after publication.

Implementing the Rural Broadband Protection Act – The Commission released an NPRM that seeks comment on proposals for implementing the Rural Broadband Protection Act (RBPA). The RBPA, enacted on May 11, 2026, directs the Commission to initiate a rulemaking proceeding within 180 days to establish a vetting process for applicants for, and other recipients of, a new covered funding award. The vetting process would apply to an award of high-cost support based on an application for funding to support the deployment of a broadband-capable network and the provision of supported services over the network. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 60 days after publication.

Eliminating Accessibility Barriers – The Commission released an NPRM that seeks comment on how to modernize its accessibility rules to keep pace with the rapidly changing communications landscape, promote innovation, better match consumer expectations, and remove barriers to accessibility. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 60 days after publication.

Upcoming Filing Requirements & Other Announcements

Deadline for Comments on Modernizing the Ability of Consumers to Control Robocalls

What: File comments on the Commission's FNPRM that seeks comment on measures to ensure the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) rules governing robocalls continue to evolve with changes in technology and industry practices. Specifically, the FNPRM seeks comment on reducing the time callers have to honor revocation requests, requiring two-way texting functionality, requiring a "revoke all" method, and how affiliates should be treated.

How: File comments in CG Docket No. 02-278 via the FCC’s Electronic Comment Filing System or by mail.

When: Comments are due on or before November 25, 2026, and reply comments are due on or before December 28, 2026.

Annual DTV Ancillary/Supplementary Services Report

Who: Commercial and noncommercial full-power TV stations, Class A TV stations, and LPTV stations (including those operating on Channel 6) that have fee-based, non-broadcast revenues from their digital transmission capabilities.

What: If TV stations earned fees for data transmission or other non-broadcast services, they must file the report and pay the fees. Report covers the 12-month period ending on September 30, 2026.

How: FCC's Licensing and Management System (LMS) on Form 317.

When: December 1, 2026.

FCC and Telecom: Next Transmissions

On November 19, the Commission will tentatively consider the following items at its Open Meeting:

Combatting Contraband Wireless Device Use in Correctional Facilities – The Commission will consider a Third Report and Order and Fourth FNPRM that would authorize non-federal operation of radio frequency jamming solutions in the limited context of correctional facilities, in compliance with applicable federal statutes. The Further Notice would seek comment on a proposed framework to authorize jamming solutions on unlicensed spectrum, the application of jamming solutions to satellite communications, and potential additional safeguards.

Facilitating Opportunities for Advanced Air Mobility – The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would amend the rules governing three bands (the 450 MHz band, the 24.45–24.65 GHz band, and the 849–851 MHz/894–896 MHz band) to support the deployment of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), counter-UAS technologies, and expanded aviation broadband connectivity.

Securing Phone Numbers Against National Security Threats – The Commission will consider a Fourth Report and Order and Fourth FNPRM to further the Commission’s efforts to protect national security interests and secure numbering resources against bad actors. The Report and Order would require applicants for Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) numbering authorization and authorization holders to make new national security-focused certifications. The FNPRM would request comment on additional proposals to strengthen rules governing VoIP providers’ direct access to numbers by requiring robocalling and national security-focused certifications and disclosures.

Limited Extension for A-CAM I Carriers – The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would adopt a limited two-year extension of Alternative Connect America Cost Model (A-CAM I) support through December 31, 2028. A-CAM I currently provides predictable, model-based support to rural rate-of-return carriers in exchange for defined broadband deployment obligations. This extension would prevent a loss of support for nine carriers while the Commission considers broader reforms to its high-cost support mechanisms.

Modernizing TRS Compensation – The Commission will consider an NPRM aimed at modernizing compensation for Telecommunications Relay Services (TRS) and Internet Protocol Relay Service (IP Relay) to ensure these services remain available while reasonably compensating providers. The NPRM would seek comment on various compensation methodologies and on changing the schedule for setting compensation.

Expanding Non-Geostationary Orbit Earth Stations in Motion Operations – The Commission will consider a Third Report and Order that would expand non-geostationary orbit Earth Stations in Motion operations in the fixed-satellite service across the entire 28.35–28.6 GHz band, thereby supporting the deployment of mobile broadband services to remote and rural locations. The expansion of these operations would also provide ubiquitous connectivity to mobile devices and vehicles in the air and at sea, which would further U.S. leadership in the growing space economy.