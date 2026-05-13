FCC Download: Monthly Updates - May 2026

Welcome to our monthly update on significant FCC actions and filing deadlines. The FCC’s recent actions modernize satellite spectrum-sharing rules, strengthen protections against illegal robocalling through enhanced Know-Your-Customer requirements, bolster national security in equipment testing and domestic telecommunications services, improve E-Rate program integrity, and propose updates to emergency information accessibility rules. New and proposed rules may significantly affect your business.

Latest Signals from the FCC

FCC April 30, 2026 Open Meeting

The following items were approved at the April Open Commission Meeting:

Modernizing Spectrum Sharing for Satellite Broadband – The Commission adopted a Report and Order aimed at fostering more efficient spectrum sharing between geostationary and non-geostationary satellite systems. To reflect today’s satellite technology and operations and support expanded services to American consumers, the Commission updates the long-standing regulatory framework for how non-geostationary and geostationary satellite systems share spectrum.

Combatting Robocalls Through Enhanced Know-Your-Customer Requirements – The Commission issued a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM) to enhance existing “Know-Your-Customer” (KYC) requirements. The FNPRM seeks comment on the types of information that originating providers must obtain from customers before they make calls, how providers should verify that information, and penalties for violations of these requirements. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 30 days later.

Ensuring Integrity and Security in Electronic Device Testing – The Commission adopted a Report and Order, Order on Reconsideration, and FNPRM aimed at strengthening national security and reciprocity through the equipment authorization program. The Report and Order encourages U.S. and allied country testing and certification by creating an expedited review process for applications tested in Trusted Test Labs, updating post‑market surveillance procedures, bolstering enforcement tools, and establishing confidential channels for industry to report potential violations or national security concerns. The Order on Reconsideration aligns ownership reporting requirements for publicly traded companies with Securities and Exchange Commission timelines. The FNPRM seeks comment on ceasing recognition of test labs, Telecommunications Certification Bodies, and lab accreditation bodies in countries without reciprocal trade agreements and modernizing data analytics capabilities. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 30 days later.

Protecting Against National Security Threats in Domestic Telecommunications Service – The Commission released a NPRM that proposes to exclude entities identified on the “Covered List” from providing domestic interstate telecommunications services pursuant to blanket authority under section 214 of the Communications Act, and seeks comment on other potential ways to protect the nation’s telecommunications networks. Comments are due on or before June 8, 2026; reply comments are due on or before July 7, 2026.

Establishing a New E-Rate Competitive Bidding Portal – The Commission adopted a Report and Order and Order on Reconsideration that purports to strengthen the integrity of the E-Rate program by establishing a competitive bidding portal and adopting several proposals aimed at streamlining and simplifying E-Rate program procedures. The portal will be used by applicants and service providers during the procurement process beginning in funding year 2028. The Order on Reconsideration clarifies that E-Rate funded equipment shared with a non-instructional facility does not require any cost allocation for that facility’s use.

Amending the Audible Crawl Rule – The Commission issued a FNPRM to seek comment on a proposal to amend the Audible Crawl Rule, which would eliminate the need for successive waivers of the rule and ensure the continued availability of visual but non-textual emergency information. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 15 days later.

Upcoming Filing Requirements & Other Announcements

Deadline for Comments on FCC’s Biannual State of Competition in the Communications Marketplace

Who: Telecommunications providers, including broadband, wireless, satellite, voice, video, and audio service providers.

What: Submit data and analysis on market competition, service availability, pricing, performance, and consumer behavior, as well as views on cross-platform substitutability and barriers to entry/expansion.

How: File comments in GN Docket No. 26-78 via the FCC’s ECFS system or on paper.

Comments are due May 21, 2026; reply comments are due June 22, 2026

FCC and Telecom: Next Transmissions

On May 20, the Commission will consider the following items at its Open Meeting:

Enhancing Know-Your-Upstream-Provider Requirements – The Commission will consider a FNPRM that would propose to enhance the STIR/SHAKEN framework used by voice providers to combat illegal robocalls by improving know-your-upstream-provider (KYUP) requirements and oversight, raising standards for STIR/SHAKEN attestations, and closing implementation loopholes.

Streamlining Broadband Data Processes and Reducing Unnecessary Regulatory Burdens –The Commission will consider a Report and Order and FNPRM that would take several steps to streamline and improve the FCC’s Broadband Data Collection. This item would improve the process for challenging data and reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens on service providers while ensuring that the data depicted on the National Broadband Map is accurate. The FNPRM would seek comment on ways to streamline the process for providers to restore broadband coverage areas that have been removed from the National Broadband Map.

Modernizing the Disaster Information Reporting System (DIRS) – The Commission will consider a Third Report and Order to modernize DIRS by enhancing its capabilities while eliminating unnecessary reporting burdens. The Order will enhance DIRS capabilities while eliminating unnecessary burdens on service providers, allowing them to focus their resources on service restoration instead of redundant paperwork at times when every second counts.

Launching ‘High-Cost’ Program Initiative – The Commission will consider a NPRM seeking comment on how a High-Cost Modernization initiative could best ensure that all Americans, particularly those in rural areas, have access to next-generation services.