FCC Download: Monthly Updates - March 2026

Welcome to our monthly update on significant FCC actions and filing deadlines. The FCC’s recent proposals seek to reform the Lifeline program, modernize its suspension and debarment rules covering USF and Lifeline providers and accelerate the transition of telecommunication carriers to all-IP networks. The FCC adopted rules to expand the spectrum available for broadband and seeks to limit new applications for certain noncommercial FM stations. New and proposed rules may significantly affect your business.

Latest Signals from the FCC

FCC February 18, 2026 Open Meeting

The following items were approved at the February Open Commission Meeting:

Strengthening the Integrity of the Lifeline Program – This Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) seeks comment on reforms to the Lifeline program to ensure that federal dollars go to eligible Americans, enhance program integrity, ensure that service providers comply with the Commission’s rules and regulations, and streamline Lifeline rules. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 30 days later.

Maximizing the Potential of the 900 MHz Band – This Report and Order adopts new rules that enable broadband deployment on all ten megahertz of the 900 MHz band to expand access to spectrum for utilities, critical infrastructure, and other enterprise for private wireless broadband deployments.

Proposed Application Limit for New Noncommercial Educational Reserved Band FM Translator Stations Applications – This Public Notice proposes and seeks comment on eligibility restrictions and a general limit of ten applications filed by any applicant entity in the upcoming 2026 filing window for new noncommercial educational reserved band FM translator stations. Comments are due 15 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 10 days later.

Reforming Intercarrier Compensation to Support Internet Protocol Technologies – This NPRM seeks comment on proposed reforms to intercarrier compensation, interexchange services, and CAF ICC support aimed at accelerating network deployment and modernization. Comments are due 60 days after publication in the Federal Register: reply commnets are due 30 days later.

Upcoming Filing Requirements

FCC Form 499-A – Telecommunications Reporting Worksheet (April 1, 2026)

Who: Telecommunications carriers and interconnected VoIP providers

What: Reports calendar year 2025 revenues from offering telecommunications and interconnected VoIP services

How: USAC’s e-filing system

Please note: Any revisions to the previous year’s FCC Form 499-A must e-filed by March 31, 2026.

FCC and Telecom: Next Transmissions

On March 26, the Commission will tentatively consider the following items at its Open Meeting:

Improving Customer Service and Consumer Protection – The Commission will consider a NPRM that proposes a range of actions to address problems with offshore call centers, including actions to encourage and facilitate onshoring of call centers, improve customer service and security of communications, and steps to address illegal robocall scams that originate inside foreign call centers.

Combatting Illegal Robocalls Through FCC Numbering Policies – The Commission will consider a NPRM that would seek comment on and evaluate whether to adopt changes to its numbering policies with respect to how assigned numbering resources are utilized, reported, and resold by service providers as part of its continuing effort to combat illegal robocalls.

Modernizing Network and Communication Services – The Commission will consider a Report and Order that adopts measures to reduce regulatory barriers and costs that hinder the transition from outdated legacy networks and services to next-generation, IP-based infrastructure.

Spectrum Abundance for Weird Space Stuff – The Commission will consider a NPRM that proposes and seeks comment on ways in which to make additional spectrum available for command and control of spacecraft supporting emergent space operations, but which do not use spectrum as part of any radiocommunications services provided to the public.

Modernizing Suspension and Debarment Rules – The Commission will consider a Report and Order, Direct Final Rule, and FNPRM that would revise the FCC’s current nonprocurement suspension and debarment rules by adopting the Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) Guidance for Governmentwide Debarment and Suspension and supplemental FCC-specific rules to expand the Commission’s tools for combatting fraud, waste, and abuse, and remove bad actors from Commission programs, including the USF and Lifeline.

Amending Part 1, 73, 74 and 76 Rules Applicable to Broadcast Stations – The Commission will consider a Report and Order to update rules for broadcast radio and television stations to reflect current application processing requirements, clarify and harmonize provisions, and remove references to outdated procedures and legacy filing systems.

Rescinding Obsolete Provisions – The Commission will consider as part of the In re: Delete, Delete, Delete proceeding a Direct Final Rule that would remove 18 rules, including 17 rule provisions impacting the Office of Economics and Analytics’ (OEA) Auction Division that are no longer in use by the Commission or govern expired events and one rule relating to the Office of International Affairs that imposed carrier burdens under a deleted requirement.