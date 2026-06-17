FCC Download: Monthly Updates - June 2026

Welcome to our monthly update on significant FCC actions and filing deadlines. The FCC’s recent actions seek to strengthen efforts to combat illegal robocalls through enhanced Know-Your-Upstream-Provider requirements and improvements to the STIR/SHAKEN framework, streamline Broadband Data Collection processes, modernize the Disaster Information Reporting System, accelerate the buildout of submarine cables, and update legacy High-Cost Universal Service Fund support mechanisms. New and proposed rules may significantly affect your business. Please let us know if you want additional details about compliance requirements or would like to file comments on proposed rules to protect and promote your company’s interests.

Latest Signals from the FCC

FCC May 20, 2026 Open Meeting

The following items were approved at the May Open Commission Meeting:

Enhancing Know-Your-Upstream-Provider Requirements – The Commission issued a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM) to enhance the STIR/SHAKEN framework used by voice providers to combat illegal robocalls by improving know-your-upstream-provider (KYUP) requirements and oversight, raising standards for STIR/SHAKEN attestations, and closing implementation loopholes. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 30 days later.

Streamlining Broadband Data Processes and Reducing Unnecessary Regulatory Burdens –The Commission adopted a Report and Order and FNPRM to streamline and improve the FCC’s Broadband Data Collection (BDC). This item aims to alleviate unnecessary regulatory burdens on service providers and challenge process participants by streamlining audits and verifications, improving challenge processes, and reducing regulatory burdens that add costs without a corresponding benefit to the quality of provider-reported data, all while ensuring that the data depicted on the National Broadband Map is accurate. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 30 days later.

Modernizing the Disaster Information Reporting System (DIRS) – The Commission adopted a Report and Order to modernize DIRS by enhancing its capabilities while eliminating unnecessary reporting burdens. These actions will provide better information to emergency managers during disasters and allow communications service providers to focus their resources on service restoration instead of redundant paperwork.

Launching ‘High-Cost’ Program Initiative – The Commission released a NPRM seeking comment on updating the High-Cost Program to ensure that USF resources are spent effectively to deliver high-speed broadband service to areas in need. The Notice seeks comment on updating the Commission’s legacy high-cost mechanisms, namely, Connect America Fund Broadband Loop Support (CAF BLS) and High Cost Loop Support (HCLS). Comments are due on or before August 4, 2026; reply comments are due on or before September 3, 2026.

Upcoming Filing Requirements & Other Announcements

Deadline for Comments on FCC’s Biannual State of Competition in the Communications Marketplace

Who: Telecommunications providers, including broadband, wireless, satellite, voice, video, and audio service providers.

What: Submit data and analysis on market competition, service availability, pricing, performance, and consumer behavior, as well as views on cross-platform substitutability and barriers to entry/expansion.

How: File comments in GN Docket No. 26-78 via the FCC’s ECFS system or by mail.

Reply comments are due June 22, 2026

Deadline for Comments on Combatting Robocalls Through Enhanced Know-Your-Customer (KYC) Requirements

Who: Originating voice service providers.

What: File comments on the Commission’s FNPRM which proposes enhanced KYC requirements regarding the types of information that originating providers must obtain from customers before they make calls, how providers should verify that information, and penalties for violations.

How: File comments in CG Docket No. 02-278 via the FCC’s ECFS system or by mail.

Comments are due June 25, 2026; reply comments are due July 27, 2026

FCC Form 481 Filing Due July 1, 2026

Who: Eligible telecommunications carriers (ETCs) that receive high-cost or low-income support.

What: All ETCs must report information related to company names and ownership, as well as the terms and conditions of offered Lifeline plans. Those who do not receive high-cost support must make additional submissions, including information on outages and complaints. Note that most state commissions that designate ETCs require a copy of an ETC’s FCC Form 481 (and often, additional information) to be filed with the state commission.

How: https://forms.universalservice.org/portal/login

FCC and Telecom: Next Transmissions

On June 25, the Commission will consider the following items at its Open Meeting:

Cutting Red Tape and Accelerate the Buildout of Wireline Infrastructure – The Commission will consider a NPRM that would propose and seek comment on standards for when state and local statutes, regulations, and legal requirements have a prohibitive effect on the provision of wireline telecommunications services in violation of Section 253 of the Communications Act, particularly through the imposition of excessive delays and fees that impede infrastructure deployments and disincentivize investments in new infrastructure.

Reviewing E-Rate Program and Student Screen Time – The Commission will consider a NPRM that seeks comment on measures the Commission can take to better protect children when using E-Rate-funded networks, the Commission’s progress in ensuring affordable access to high-speed broadband to and within schools and libraries, and whether the Commission’s current interpretation of the Children’s Internet Protection Act is the best reading of the statute, and a FNPRM that proposes actions to strengthen E-Rate program integrity and streamline program administration.

Improving Next Generation 911 Reliability and Interoperability – The Commission will consider a Second Report and Order and Second FNPRM to improve reliability and interoperability in the nation’s Next Generation 911 (NG911) transition. The item would modernize and streamline 911 reliability rules for IP-based networks, promote interstate interoperability of NG911 systems, and eliminate unnecessary regulatory burdens.

Modernizing of the Nation’s Alerting Systems – The Commission will consider a Report and Order and FNPRM that take steps to modernize the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA). The Report and Order aims to preserve the public’s trust in EAS by requiring targeted cybersecurity improvements to protect the system from cybercriminals and our nation’s adversaries. The FNPRM would propose additional ways to modernize EAS and WEA to make them more helpful to alerting authorities, less burdensome for participating communications providers, and better able to save lives.

Accelerating the Buildout of Submarine Cables – The Commission will consider a Second Report and Order and Second FNPRM that would accelerate buildout of secure submarine cable infrastructure, while strengthening national security.