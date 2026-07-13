FCC Download: Monthly Updates - July 2026

Welcome to our monthly update on significant FCC actions and filing deadlines. The FCC’s recent actions seek comment on ways to streamline and accelerate the buildout of wireline infrastructure as well as the scope of the E-Rate program and how to protect children online. The FCC is also focused on improving 911 reliability and interoperability for IP-based networks, modernizing the nation's alerting systems, and accelerating the buildout of secure submarine cable infrastructure. New and proposed rules may significantly affect your business. Please let us know if you want additional details about compliance requirements or would like to file comments on proposed rules to protect and promote your company’s interests.

Latest Signals from the FCC

FCC June 25, 2026 Open Meeting

The following items were approved at the June Open Commission Meeting:

Cutting Red Tape and Accelerating the Buildout of Wireline Infrastructure – The Commission issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) that seeks comment on standards for when state and local statutes, regulations, and legal requirements have a prohibitive effect on the provision of wireline telecommunications services in violation of Section 253 of the Communications Act, particularly through the imposition of excessive delays and fees that impede infrastructure deployments and disincentivize investments in new infrastructure. Comments are due 45 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 90 days after publication.

Reviewing E-Rate Program and Student Screen Time – The Commission released an NPRM that seeks comment on (a) measures the Commission can take to better protect children when using E-Rate-funded networks, (b) the Commission’s progress in ensuring affordable access to high-speed broadband to and within schools and libraries, and (c) whether the Commission’s current interpretation of the Children’s Internet Protection Act is the best reading of the statute. The FNPRM proposes actions to strengthen E-Rate program integrity and streamline program administration. The Notice seeks comment on whether to sunset or delete certain Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) program rules. Comments are due 60 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 90 days after publication.

Improving Next Generation 911 Reliability and Interoperability – The Commission adopted a Second Report and Order and Second FNPRM to improve reliability and interoperability in the nation’s Next Generation 911 (NG911) transition. The item modernizes and streamlines 911 reliability rules for IP-based networks, promotes interstate interoperability of NG911 systems, and eliminates unnecessary regulatory burdens. The FNPRM seeks comment on more detailed interoperability requirements and the implementation of video technologies to improve accessibility for 911 in NG911 jurisdictions. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 60 days after publication.

Modernization of the Nation’s Alerting Systems – The Commission adopted a Report and Order and FNPRM that take steps to modernize the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA). The Report and Order aims to preserve the public’s trust in EAS by requiring targeted cybersecurity improvements to protect the system from cybercriminals and our nation’s adversaries. The FNPRM seeks comment on additional ways to modernize EAS and WEA to make them more helpful to alerting authorities, less burdensome for participating communications providers, and better able to save lives. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 60 days after publication.

Accelerating the Buildout of Submarine Cables – The Commission adopted a Second Report and Order and Second FNPRM that accelerates buildout of secure submarine cable infrastructure, while strengthening national security. The FNPRM seeks comment on whether the Commission should adopt routine conditions for cable landing licensees that are subject to the current licensing requirement, as amended in the 2025 Submarine Cable First Report and Order. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 60 days after publication.

Upcoming Filing Requirements & Other Announcements

Deadline for Reply Comments on Combatting Robocalls Through Enhanced Know-Your-Customer (KYC) Requirements

Who: Originating voice service providers.

What: File comments on the Commission’s FNPRM which proposes enhanced KYC requirements regarding the types of information that originating providers must obtain from customers before they make calls, how providers should verify that information, and penalties for violations.

How: File comments in CG Docket No. 02-278 via the FCC’s ECFS system or by mail.

Reply comments are due July 27, 2026

FCC Form 655 (July 31, 2026)

Who: Certain manufacturers of wireless handsets that fall under the Commission’s definition of “Device Manufacturers”.

What: Covered entities must report information about the hearing aid compatibility status of each handset offered, functionalities of hearing aid-compatible handsets, labeling of hearing aid-compatible handsets, and the filing company's consumer outreach efforts.

How: Carriers must complete and submit Form 655 through the Commission’s CORES website.

FCC Form 499-Q – Telecommunications Reporting Worksheet (August 3, 2026)

Who: Telecommunications carriers and interconnected VoIP providers

What: Reports 2Q and projected 4Q revenues from offering telecommunications and interconnected VoIP services.

How: USAC’s e-filing system

Please note: there is a 45-day deadline from the original due date for any revisions.

FCC and Telecom: Next Transmissions

On July 22, the Commission will consider the following items at its Open Meeting:

Upper C-Band Auction Rules – To maintain U.S. spectrum leadership and create a robust spectrum pipeline, the Commission will consider a Report and Order, Order of Proposed Modification, and Order on Reconsideration that would make 160 megahertz of the Upper C-band available in the contiguous United States for flexible-use, next-generation terrestrial wireless services via a system of competitive bidding. The introduction of new wireless services could begin in December 2030, following the first tranche of adjacent band radio altimeter retrofits to be required by the FAA. Among other steps, the item also would adopt measures designed to ensure successful co-existence with adjacent band radio altimeters, create a transition process to fairly and expeditiously relocate incumbent satellite operations, establish rebates to support the FAA’s radio altimeter retrofit requirements, and resolve various pending petitions for reconsideration related to the 2020 Report and Order and Order of Proposed Modification reconfiguring the Lower C-band.

Space Modernization for the 21st Century – The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would overhaul the Commission’s rules for licensing space and earth stations to increase speed, predictability, and flexibility to support the American space economy. The Order would replace part 25 with a new rule part—part 100—that would create a “licensing assembly line” to process applications. The FNPRM would seek comment on and propose additional changes which build upon the new part 100.

Improving Broadband Labels – The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would modify the broadband label rules to make labels easier to read and understand and more useful for consumers, while reducing compliance burdens on providers.

Improving the Effectiveness of the Robocall Mitigation Database – The Commission will consider an FNPRM that aims to strengthen the integrity of the United States voice ecosystem and further deter illegal calls by proposing measures to ensure that only legitimate, transparent, and accountable providers gain or maintain access to the Robocall Mitigation Database.

Strengthening Rules Governing Dangerous Gear – The Commission will consider a Third Report and Order and Third FNPRM aimed at further strengthening national security in the equipment authorization program by closing component-level and supply-chain loopholes in the Commission’s Covered List rules. The item would close the “component part loophole” by prohibiting authorization of devices that incorporate logic-bearing hardware components produced by Covered List entities; clarify that the marketing rules reach online marketplaces that list, distribute, or offer unauthorized equipment and require those marketplaces to display the FCC ID at the online point of sale; require full certification for any modification or permissive change made by a Covered List entity; and adopt a narrowed, statutorily-grounded definition of “critical infrastructure” in response to the D.C. Circuit’s partial remand. The accompanying FNPRM would seek comment on bifurcating the Covered List into producer/provider-based and production location-based categories, enhancing supply-chain transparency through hardware and software bills of materials, and strengthening enforcement.