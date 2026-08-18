FCC Download: Monthly Updates - August

Welcome to our monthly update on significant FCC actions and filing deadlines. This newsletter covers the FCC’s July and August 2026 meetings, which occurred within weeks of each other. The FCC's recent actions expand spectrum access for next-generation wireless and direct-to-device satellite services, modernize its space and earth station licensing rules, and strengthen the security and integrity of its equipment authorization program. The FCC is also focused on improving broadband labels for consumers, enhancing the effectiveness of the Robocall Mitigation Database, reforming Universal Service Fund administration, modernizing broadcast television ownership rules, and promoting telehealth access in rural America. New and proposed rules may significantly affect your business. Please let us know if you want additional details about compliance requirements or would like to file comments on proposed rules to protect and promote your company’s interests.

Latest Signals from the FCC

President Trump Nominates New FCC Commissioner

On August 7, President Trump nominated Danielle Thumann Severs, senior counsel to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, to fill one of the Commission's two vacant seats. If confirmed by the Senate, Thumann Severs would serve a five-year term retroactive to July 1, 2024, and her confirmation would establish a three-member Republican quorum on the Commission, the minimum needed for the agency to fully exercise its functions and powers. See FCC Download: Monthly Updates - June 2025 for a description of FCC actions that require a quorum.

FCC July 22, 2026 Open Meeting

The following items were approved at the July Open Commission Meeting:

Upper C-Band Auction Rules – To maintain U.S. spectrum leadership and create a robust spectrum pipeline, the Commission issued a Report and Order, Order of Proposed Modification, and Order on Reconsideration that makes 160 megahertz of the Upper C-band available in the contiguous United States for flexible-use, next-generation terrestrial wireless services via a system of competitive bidding. The introduction of new wireless services would begin in December 2030, following the first tranche of adjacent band radio altimeter retrofits to be required by the FAA. The item adopts measures designed to ensure successful co-existence with adjacent band radio altimeters, creates a transition process to fairly and expeditiously relocate incumbent satellite operations, establishes rebates to support the FAA’s radio altimeter retrofit requirements, and resolves various pending petitions for reconsideration related to the 2020 Report and Order and Order of Proposed Modification reconfiguring the Lower C-band. Amended rules are effective September 29, 2026, with the exception of certain rules which contain new or modified information collection requirements that require review by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Space Modernization for the 21st Century – The Commission released a Report and Order and Further Proposed Notice of Rulemaking (FNPRM) that overhauls the Commission’s rules for licensing space and earth stations to increase speed, predictability, and flexibility to support the American space economy. The Order replaces part 25 with new part 100 that creates a “licensing assembly line” to process applications. The FNPRM seeks comments on giving licensees increased operational flexibility by allowing applicants to request authority for “operational envelopes” rather than specify exact technical or operational parameters. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 60 days after publication.

Improving Broadband Labels – The Commission issued a Report and Order that modifies the broadband label rules to make labels easier to read and understand and more useful for consumers, while reducing compliance burdens on providers. The amended rules regarding certain definitions are effective September 14, 2026, but the effective date of changes to the broadband label requirements has been delayed indefinitely.

Improving the Effectiveness of the Robocall Mitigation Database – The Commission adopted a FNPRM that aims to strengthen the integrity of the United States voice ecosystem and further deter illegal calls by proposing measures to ensure that only legitimate, transparent, and accountable providers gain or maintain access to the Robocall Mitigation Database. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 60 days after publication.

Strengthening Rules Governing Dangerous Gear – The Commission issued a Third Report and Order and Third FNPRM that aim to strengthen the Commission’s equipment authorization program against national security risks to the communications supply chain. The Report and Order amends the rules to prohibit authorization of devices incorporating logic-bearing hardware components, require full certification for device changes by entities on the Covered List, and mandate use of the FCC ID logo at online points of sale. The FNPRM seeks comment on a broad set of measures including bifurcating the Covered List into producer/provider-based and production location-based categories; addressing “white labeling” of covered equipment; enhancing supply chain transparency through hardware and software bill of materials (HBOM/SBOM) disclosure requirements; reforming equipment importation, marketing, and pre-authorization operation rules to restrict covered equipment; streamlining revocation procedures; imposing term limits on equipment authorizations; registering Supplier's Declaration of Conformity (SDoC) devices; and requiring a U.S.-based liable party for FCC-certified equipment. Comments are due on or before September 8, 2026 and reply comments are due on or before September 21, 2026.

FCC August 6, 2026 Open Meeting

Opening Up More Than 200 Megahertz of Unlicensed Spectrum for D2D Offerings – The Commission released a NPRM that explores new avenues to allow innovative unlicensed wireless devices to communicate directly with satellites. The item proposes and seeks comment on use of certain frequencies available under part 15 of the Commission's rules for communications between Earth and space, including direct-to-device (D2D) services. The NPRM also proposes to clarify that use of part 15 unlicensed devices is permitted within FCC-authorized spacecraft and seeks comment on other scenarios where part 15 unlicensed devices may safely operate in space. Comments are due 60 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 90 days after publication.

Maximizing Efficiencies in Universal Service Administration - The Commission issued a NPRM that proposes to strengthen the Commission’s management and administration of the Universal Service Fund (USF) by reforming and improving USF administration processes, the structure of USF administration, operating costs associated with USF administration, and the impact of USAC’s Board of Directors on USF administration. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 60 days after publication.

Replacing the National Television Multiple Ownership Rule – Per a news release, the Commission adopted a Report and Order, which has not yet been released, that removes artificial barriers to broadcast television’s ability to attract capital and generate revenue, thus enabling broadcast television owners to better fulfill their public interest obligations, including through increased investment in local programming. The Report and Order also enables broadcast television station owners to expand their audience reach, gaining important leverage against national television networks.

Promoting Telehealth in Rural America – The Commission issued a Third FNPRM and Order that seeks comment on several improvements to the Rural Health Care Program intended to reduce administrative burdens on program participants and better administer limited program funding given increased program participation and service costs. The accompanying Order permits the use of previously approved rural rates for funding year 2027 that would otherwise require approval of a cost-based justification. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 60 days after publication.

Upcoming Filing Requirements & Other Announcements

Deadline for Comments on Review of Submarine Cable Landing License Rules and Procedures to Assess Evolving National Security, Law Enforcement, Foreign Policy, and Trade Policy Risks

Who: Submarine line terminal equipment (SLTE) owners and operators

What: File comments on the Commission’s FNPRM which asks whether the Commission should adopt routine conditions for cable landing licensees that are subject to the current licensing requirement, as amended in the 2025 Submarine Cable First Report and Order.

How: File comments in OI Docket No. 24-523 and MD Docket No. 24-524 via the FCC’s ECFS system or by mail.

When: Comments are due on or before August 26, 2026; reply comments are due on or before September 25, 2026.

FCC Broadband Data Collection Report (BDC Report)

Who: Facilities-based providers of fixed and/or mobile broadband internet access service or mobile voice service with at least one end user and all providers of fixed voice service (including local telephone service providers and interconnected voice over internet protocol (VoIP) service providers with at least one end user).

What: BDC Report collects broadband availability and other data on a semi-annual basis (data as of June 30 is reported by September 1 and data as of December 31 is reported by March 1). Each filing must include information about the filer and, depending on the type of filer, broadband availability data (including supporting data), broadband subscription data, voice availability data, and/or voice subscription data.

How: Filers submit the report through the Broadband Data Collection System.

When: September 1, 2026.

FCC Annual Regulatory Fees

Who: Broadcast licensees, wireless licensees, wireline and VoIP providers, satellite and earth station operations, and international services.

What: Regulatory fees must be paid for authorizations that were granted on or before October 1, 2024. Failure to meet the regulatory fee payment deadline will result in the assessment of late payment penalties, set by statute as 25%.

How: All regulatory fee payors are required to use CORES for fee filing.

When: September 26, 2026.

FCC and Telecom: Next Transmissions

The Commission’s next meeting is scheduled for September 30, 2026.