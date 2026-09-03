FCC CRACKDOWN ON ILLEGAL ROBOCALLERS!: The Federal Communications Commission Removes 14 Named Companies From Its Robocall Mitigation Database.

Hi, TCPAWorld! Kelly Sandberg here, with an important update on the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) continued plan of attack on illegal robocallers.

On September 2, 2026, the FCC removed 14 voice service providers from its Robocall Mitigation Database because they failed to comply with the FCC’s robocall rules. These service providers are now effectively prohibited from connecting to U.S. networks.

To give some background, the Robocall Mitigation Database was established to combat illegal robocalls and caller ID spoofing. The database ensures that providers are actively combatting robocalls and implementing STIR/SHAKEN caller ID authentication, requiring every provider to certify their implementation of STIR/SHAKEN on all IP-based portions of their networks, as well as submitting their robocall mitigation plans.

The removal of these 14 companies was taken as a part of the FCC’s continuous attack on the issue of illegal robocalls. And it’s important to note – the removal of these companies did not come without warning!

All 14 removed companies had been ordered to correct the deficiencies in their database certifications and to show cause as to why they should not be removed. Each of these companies failed to either respond or take meaningful steps in updating their database filings, which resulted in their removal.

The FCC’s Enforcement Bureau ordered for U.S. voice service providers and intermediate providers to begin blocking calls from these removed companies within two days of their removal from the database.

While the FCC continues to take steps to eliminate illegal robocallers, it is imperative that providers place compliance at the top of their priority list in order to avoid statutory violations and possible removal from the FCC Robocall Mitigation Database.

You can view more information on the FCC’s removal here: FCC EB Removes 14 Companies from the Robocall Mitigation Database | Federal Communications Commission