FCC Adopts TCPA Opt-Out Changes for Retailers and Consumer Brands

Retailers and consumer brands will soon have more flexibility in handling requests to stop automated calls and texts. On September 30, 2026, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted changes to its consent-revocation rules under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). The report and order, released October 1, 2026, allow businesses to limit certain informational opt-outs by message category and to designate an exclusive method for revoking consent.

We discussed the proposal in our earlier article, FCC’s Proposal Could Reshape TCPA Opt-Out Rules for Retailers and Consumer Brands. The final action largely follows that proposal and clarifies the disclosures required for text-message opt-outs. For businesses preparing to implement the changes, the details matter.

Informational Opt-Outs Can Be Limited by Category

The FCC’s 2024 framework would have required businesses to treat a revocation in response to one category of informational messages as withdrawing consent for unrelated categories as well. The broader requirement was postponed until January 31, 2027.

The new order replaces that approach. Businesses may instead interpret a revocation responding to an informational call or text as applying only to the category of informational communications to which the request was directed.

For a retailer, a customer who opts out of one type of informational notification may still want updates about another transaction or account-security messages. This change allows businesses to preserve those separate preferences rather than automatically suppress every communication requiring consent.

Taking advantage of that flexibility requires a defensible way to identify message categories. A retailer should be able to explain which category the customer opted out of, why a later message belonged to another category, and what consent supported sending it. Internal labels alone will provide little help if the content and purpose of the messages do not support the distinction.

Marketing Remains a Single Category

Despite these changes, an opt-out responding to an advertisement or telemarketing message still revokes consent for all future advertising and telemarketing robocalls and robotexts from that caller.

Retailers should therefore review suppression practices across promotional campaigns. A customer who opts out of a sale announcement cannot simply be moved into another promotional program merely because it concerns a different product, comes from another department, or uses a different messaging vendor.

Message classification also deserves attention. An order update that includes an offer to buy something else should be reviewed for advertising or telemarketing content before the business treats it as informational. Classification turns on the communication’s content and function, not the internal platform label.

Businesses Can Establish a Designated Opt-Out Method

The order permits businesses to select one or more authorized mechanisms as the exclusive means of revoking consent. Those mechanisms include an interactive voice or keypad opt-out during a call, a text reply using standardized opt-out terms, or a designated website or telephone number.

The business must disclose its selected method clearly and conspicuously on the call or in the text. With a properly designated method, it need not process revocations submitted through other means under the revised consent-revocation rule. Businesses that do not designate an exclusive method remain subject to the reasonable-method standard.

For retailers communicating through multiple channels, a designated method could make revocations easier to capture and process consistently. The practical benefit depends on whether customers receive the required disclosure and whether the mechanism works across the business’s messaging programs.

Businesses should review actual messages and call scripts before relying on this provision. A designation in website terms or an internal policy should not be treated as a substitute for the required disclosure in the communication itself. Customer-service teams also need instructions for handling requests received elsewhere, including requests that may implicate separate do-not-call obligations.

Disclosing STOP Does Not Limit the Recognized Keywords

The final order clarifies that a business designating reply texts as its exclusive revocation method can satisfy the disclosure requirement by identifying just one of the standardized opt-out terms in each text. It can, for example, tell customers to reply STOP without listing every accepted term.

That disclosure shortcut does not narrow the underlying obligation, however. The system must nevertheless honor all seven standardized terms: stop, quit, end, revoke, opt out, cancel, and unsubscribe.

Retailers should ask their vendors to demonstrate how each term is processed. A template telling customers to reply STOP does not establish that the platform recognizes the other accepted terms or updates the appropriate suppression records. But vendor-level processing is only part of the equation. The business, not any single vendor, is responsible for ensuring that an opt-out captured by one vendor is honored across every vendor sending messages to that customer, so a later message from a different vendor does not undercut the revocation.

Implementation Will Determine the Litigation Benefit

The designated-method rule should help reduce disputes over how consent was revoked. It may also shift attention to whether the business properly designated and disclosed its method and correctly processed the request.

Before changing their programs, retailers should consider:

Reviewing message content and documenting the basis for informational categories;

Checking every relevant template and call script for the required opt-out disclosure;

Testing the designated mechanism, including all seven standardized text terms;

Confirming that suppression instructions reach every vendor sending messages within the affected category; and

Retaining the message, disclosure, revocation, and processing records needed to explain what happened.

Separate do-not-call requirements also remain relevant. Existing rules can extend a do-not-call request to affiliated entities when the consumer would reasonably expect them to be included. Businesses operating several brands should account for that rule when deciding how broadly a request must be applied.

Timing and Further Changes

The amendments take effect 30 days after publication in the Federal Register. Businesses should confirm that date before relying on the new exclusive-method provision and continue following the applicable rules during the transition.

The general revocation deadline remains a reasonable time, capped at 10 business days. The accompanying Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking seeks comment on shortening that period, requiring two-way texting, providing a method to revoke all communications at once, clarifying treatment across affiliates and business lines, and permitting confirmation communications to clarify the intended category of an opt-out.

Retailers should use the implementation period to test how their programs handle an actual customer request from receipt through suppression. The new rules offer useful flexibility, but the business needs records showing that its disclosures and messaging practices support the choices it makes.