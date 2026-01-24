FCC Activates Disaster Reporting for Winter Storm Fern
Saturday, January 24, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau has released a Public Notice activating its Disaster Information Reporting System (DIRS) and Mandatory Disaster Response Initiative (MDRI) in several counties throughout the Southeastern United States.  Covered providers in DIRS activation areas must file reports online at https://www.dirs.fcc.gov/ by 9:00 a.m. (EST) on Saturday, January 24, 2026, and every day thereafter by 9:00 a.m. (EST) until DIRS is deactivated.  For more information on the FCC’s response to Winter Storm Fern, visit https://www.fcc.gov/fern.  Providers in areas all affected by Fern should monitor the FCC’s website for changes to the DIRS and MDRI activation areas.

DIRS is the FCC’s online reporting platform which all communications providers must use to report infrastructure status updates during emergencies to help coordinate aid efforts in affected areas.  Cable communications providers, wireless service providers, wireline communications providers, and Interconnected Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) providers that serve the counties listed below must report their infrastructure status and other situational awareness information.  A guide to DIRS reporting can be found on the FCC’s website here.  These providers are not required to report in the Network Outage Reporting System (NORS) in all designated areas where DIRS is activated.

MDRI activation requires facilities-based mobile wireless providers in the counties listed below to (1) provide for reasonable roaming under disaster arrangements; (2) activate mutual aid arrangements with other facilities-based mobile wireless providers for providing aid upon request; (3) take reasonable measures to enhance municipal preparedness and restoration; (4) take reasonable measures to increase consumer readiness and preparation; and (5) take reasonable measures to improve public awareness and stakeholder communications on service and restoration status.  Additional details on the MDRI are available on the FCC’s website here.

In a subsequent Public Notice, the FCC will announce when DIRS and the MDRI have been deactivated in designated areas and release any updates on additional obligations or deadlines for providers to report the timing and effectiveness of their disaster response measures.

*****

DIRS AND MDRI ACTIVATION AREAS

Alabama: Blount, Cherokee, Colbert, Cullman, Dekalb, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawerence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Walker, and Winston

Georgia: Banks, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Columbia, Dade, Dawson, Dekalb, Douglas, Elbert, Fayette, Fannin, Floyd, Forsyth, Franklin, Fulton, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Habersham, Haralson, Hart, Heard, Henry, Jefferson, Lamar, Lincoln, Lumpkin, Madison, McDuffie, Meriwether, Monroe, Murray, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Rabun, Spalding, Towns, Troup, Union, Walker, Warren, White, Whitfield, and Wilkes

Kentucky: Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bell, Boyle, Breathitt, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Casey, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Estill, Fayette, Franklin, Floyd, Fulton, Garrard, Graves, Grayson, Green, Hardin, Harlan, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Jackson, Jefferson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Larue, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Logan, Lyon, Madison, Magoffin, Marshall, Martin, McCracken, McCreary, Menifee, Mercer, Metcalfe, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Ohio, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Russell, Shelby, Simpson, Taylor, Todd, Trigg, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whitley, Wolfe, and Woodford

Mississippi: Adams, Alcorn, Attala, Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Copiah, Covington, DeSoto, Franklin, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Itawamba, Issaquena, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lafayette, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Leake, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pike, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Smith, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tishomingo, Tippah, Tunica, Union, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Winston, Yalobusha, and Yazoo

North Carolina: Ashe, Avery, Beaufort, Bertie, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Caswell, Catawba, Chatham, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Cumberland, Davidson, Davie, Durham, EBCI, Edgecombe, Forsyth, Franklin, Gaston, Gates, Graham, Granville, Greene, Guilford, Halifax, Harnett, Haywood, Henderson, Hertford, Hoke, Iredell, Jackson, Johnston, Lee, Lenoir, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, Martin, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, Northampton, Orange, Person, Pitt, Polk, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rockingham, Rowan, Rutherford, Scotland, Stanly, Stokes, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Union, Vance, Wake, Warren, Watauga, Wayne, Wilkes, Wilson, Yadkin, and Yancey

South Carolina: Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Horry, Jasper, Kershaw, Lancaster, Laurens, Lee, Lexington, Marion, Marlboro, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Sumter, Union, Williamsburg, and York

Tennessee: Bedford, Benton, Cannon, Carroll, Cheatham, Chester, Clay, Coffee, Crockett, Davidson, Decatur, Dekalb, Dickson, Dyer, Fayette, Franklin, Gibson, Giles, Grundy, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lake, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Maury, McNairy, Montgomery, Moore, Obion, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Sequatchie, Shelby, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Tipton, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, Weakley, White, Williamson, and Wilson

Virginia: Amelia, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Bland, Brunswick, Buchanan, Buckingham, Campbell, Caroline, Carroll, Charles City, Charlotte, Chesterfield, Cumberland, Dickenson, Dinwiddie, Essex, Floyd, Fluvanna, Franklin, Goochland, Grayson, Greensville, Halifax, Hanover, Henrico, Henry, James City, King & Queen, King George, King William, Lee, Louisa, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Middlesex, Montogomery, Nelson, New Kent, Nottoway, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Prince George, Prince William, Pulaski, Richmond County and City of Richmond, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Southampton, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Surry, Sussex, Tazewell, Washington, Westmoreland, Wise, Wythe, and York

Copyright © 2026 Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 20 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 19 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties LLC
Published: 15 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Annalee Dolls, LLC
Published: 12 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Membership Interest LLCs with underlying multi family properties in Cambridge, MA, and Washington, DC.
Published: 6 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1603 18th Street S.E. LLC, underlying asset: multifamily property in Washington DC
Published: 6 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Aescape, Inc.
Published: 5 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP

Don’t Leave Your Robocall Obligations Behind in 2026!
by: Jill Canfield, Esq , Peter A Gregory
Navigating Cambridge’s Building-Sector Energy and Emissions Requirements
by: Womble Bond Dickinson (US), LLP
Ninth Circuit Confirms All Members of a Certified Damages Class Must Establish Standing to Survive Summary Judgment in Healy v. Milliman, Inc., _F.4th_, 2026 U.S. App. LEXIS 554 (9th Cir. Jan. 9, 2026)
by: Tomio Narita , Jeffrey Topor
Important Guidance for Employers Strategizing H-1B Cap Registration & Filing
by: Lynn O'Brien
Renewable Energy End-Stage Planning: What You Need to Know
by: Emma Donachie
Historic Change in U.S. Foreign Direct Investment: New Restrictions on U.S. Outbound Investment Abroad
by: David Vance Lucas
EPA and Army Corps Propose Narrower Definition of “Waters of the United States”
by: Lisa Rushton , Ana Maria Gutierrez
USPTO Director Squires Continues Strong Pro-Patent Initiatives: Formation of Standard-Essential Patent Working Group
by: Jeffrey S. Whittle , Samuel A. Savanich
Soaring to Service- $18.5M USERRA Settlement and HR Takeaways – What HR Needs to Know About Military Leave Pay
by: Andreas Mosby , Martha J. Zackin
Navigating California’s New Arbitration Landscape: Understanding SB 82 and Its Potential Impact
by: Katie Hyman CIPP/E, CIPP/US, CIPM
DOJ Unleashes New Health & Safety Unit. Anticipate Augmented Criminal Enforcement for Certain Regulated Industries
by: Luke Cass , Michael E. Clark
Finding an Expert Witness (Part 2). Best Practices for Choosing the Best Candidate
by: Kim Beane
The Cost of Free: What Removing FDA User Fees Could Mean for Drug Innovation and Public Health
by: Matt Quinn, Ph.D.

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 