FCA Policy Statement on Fund Tokenisation: What You Need to Know
Tuesday, May 5, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On 30 April 2026, the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) published a policy statement (“PS26/7”), setting out rules and guidance to support the adoption of fund tokenisation in the UK. The policy statement follows an earlier FCA consultation paper published in October 2025 (“CP25/28”). 

PS26/7 applies directly to UCITS management companies, UK Alternative Investment Fund Managers managing authorised funds, and depositaries of authorised funds.  The rules and guidance set out in PS26/7 came into force with immediate effect on 30 April.

Key Changes from the Consultation

The FCA received 64 responses to CP25/28, with apparent near-universal support for its ambition to accelerate fund tokenisation. The final guidance has been introduced largely as proposed, but the FCA has made several noteworthy changes in response to industry feedback:

  • On-chain records as primary books and records. Firms need not maintain a full “mirror” off-chain record of unit deal transactions, provided appropriate resiliency plans are in place.
  • Multi-chain flexibility. Units within a class may be issued on multiple blockchains, so long as the underlying rights of holders and the nature of charges taken from scheme property remain the same.
  • Client money account proposal dropped. The FCA will not proceed with requiring unattributable payments to be placed into a client money account, opting instead for enhanced reconciliation requirements.
  • Principal dealing under D2F permitted. Fund managers will not be prohibited from dealing as principal in units of a fund using the “Direct to Fund” (or “D2F”) model, reversing the original consultation proposal.
  • Anti-money laundering. The FCA will not proceed with including some of the anti-money laundering guidance, given it would otherwise repeat firms’ existing obligations.

Looking further ahead, the FCA has set out a roadmap for the development of “composable finance” (i.e., modular, distributed ledger technology-based investment processes) and encourages firms exploring tokenised portfolio management to engage with the FCA and take advantage of its open-door policy.

PS26/7 can be found here. Further information on CP25/26 can be found here.

Eleanor Bines contributed to this article

©2026 Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: B2B Cloud Software Business
Published: 5 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Sunshine Enclosures, LLC
Published: 30 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Full Scale, LLC
Published: 30 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Turn Biotechnologies, Inc.
Published: 24 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CRESTON PARK HOLDINGS LLC & OUR HOME INVESTMENTS LLC
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ambrosia, LLC
Published: 14 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: PBMC Investors, LLC
Published: 9 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Katten

Tariffs and the New Wave of Securities Class Actions
by: Jonathan Rotenberg , Dillon L. Rodriguez
EPR Compliance: Your Questions Answered
by: Christopher A. Cole
New York Appellate Ruling Reshapes Section 8 Housing Obligations
by: Scott M. Vetri , Andrew L. Jagoda
Regulators Hit Reverse: SEC and CFTC Move to Scale Back Form PF
by: Michael S. Didiuk , Adam Bolter
Medicaid Fraud Control Units: The 2025 Annual Report
by: Taylor M. Stilwell , Ryan J. Meyer
Texas Forum Bylaw Clauses—Delaware Chancery Court Provides Practical Takeaways for Corporations Moving to Texas
by: Ted Huffman
Doubling Down- CFTC Sues New York and Files Amicus in Massachusetts in Support of Prediction Markets
by: Zachary M. Schmitz , Carl E. Kennedy
Classified Intel, Crypto and a Special Forces Sergeant- The CFTC’s First Insider Trading Case in Prediction Markets
by: Daniel J. Davis , Carl E. Kennedy
Texas Business Court Issues Important Decision on Corporate Indemnification and Advancement Terms
by: Ted Huffman
The CAT’s Ninth Life: SEC’s Sweeping Review Could Fundamentally Reshape the Consolidated Audit Trail
by: James M. Brady , Michael J. Lohnes
Streamlining Senior Manager Accountability: The FCA’s SM&CR Reforms
by: Neil Robson , Christopher Collins
Navigating the Future of US Options Markets: Takeaways From the SEC Roundtable
by: Zachary M. Schmitz , Alexa Warner
FCA Publishes Final Rules on the UK’s New Short Selling Regime
by: Neil Robson , Christopher Collins

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 