Faster, More Efficient: International Chamber of Commerce Revises its Arbitration Rules

Does your company

Regularly enter into international commercial agreements?

Use arbitration as a primary dispute-resolution mechanism?

Frequently handle disputes that could qualify for expedited procedures?

Sometimes face disputes that may require rapid action to protect assets, confidential information, or other business interests?

If you answer yes to any of these questions, you should know that effective June 1, 2026, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) revised its arbitration rules to streamline early case management, expand expedited procedures, strengthen conflict-disclosure requirements, and clarify tribunals’ authority to address certain issues earlier in a case.

The ICC and the Purpose of the Revised Rules

The ICC is a global business organization that, among other things, provides dispute resolution services to companies worldwide. It is one of the world’s leading arbitral institutions. Its revised rules apply to ICC arbitrations commenced on or after June 1, 2026, unless the parties agree otherwise. The revised rules reflect the ICC’s effort to promote more active case management and to provide tribunals with additional tools to manage disputes efficiently.

Key Changes

Terms of Reference Are No Longer Required

The ICC formerly required the arbitral tribunal and the parties to prepare a document called the Terms of Reference at the outset of the case. The Terms of Reference generally define the scope of the arbitration, and include, among other things, the identification of the parties and issues to be determined, summaries of the parties’ claims and relief sought, the place of the arbitration, and details about the arbitration procedure. With the revised rules, the ICC has eliminated the mandatory Terms of Reference in standard arbitrations. Instead, tribunals must conduct an early case-management conference. Tribunals may still use Terms of Reference if they determine that doing so would be helpful in a particular case.

More Cases May Qualify for Expedited Procedures

The ICC’s Expedited Procedures provide for an accelerated case timeline (six months from the initial case management conference to a final award) and allow the tribunal to limit written submissions and decide the case solely based on the documents. The threshold for the automatic application of the Expedited Procedures increases from US $3 million to US $4 million for arbitration agreements entered into on or after June 1, 2026. Parties to any arbitration can still opt in to the Expedited Procedures, just as before.

The rules also introduce a new, optional Highly Expedited Arbitration Procedure intended to move cases toward a final award on an accelerated schedule of three months from the initial case management conference to a final award.

Tribunals Have Express Authority to Address Certain Claims Early

The revised rules expressly authorize arbitral tribunals to dispose of claims or defenses that are clearly without merit or outside the tribunal’s jurisdiction. Although tribunals have exercised similar authority in the past, the procedure is now expressly recognized in the rules.

Conflict-Disclosure Requirements Have Been Strengthened

Arbitrators are directed to err on the side of disclosure when evaluating potential conflicts. Parties are also encouraged to identify relevant individuals and entities that may bear on conflict assessments.

Emergency Relief Has Been Expanded

The revised rules broaden the Emergency Arbitrator framework, including the availability of preliminary orders in certain circumstances and expanded authority in some matters involving non-signatories.

Practical Takeaways

The 2026 revisions provide parties and tribunals with additional procedural tools to manage disputes under the ICC Rules. In general, parties to ICC arbitrations commenced on or after June 1, 2026, may need to address scheduling, jurisdictional issues, requests for interim relief, and opportunities to narrow claims or defenses earlier in the proceeding than was previously the case. Otherwise, the practical impact of several revisions will depend on how arbitral tribunals apply the revised rules in individual cases. Although the changes are intended to promote efficiency, their effect on cost, timing, and case outcomes may vary depending on the specific circumstances of the dispute.

If your company already uses ICC arbitration, or if your company regularly engages in cross-border commerce, your company may wish to review its arbitration provisions and dispute-resolution strategies in light of the ICC’s revised framework. For example, your company may wish to: