Fashion Accountability Update: New York Bill Lives On
Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

In 2025, four states—California, Massachusetts, New York, and Washington—proposed fashion accountability bills. These bills would require high-earning entities in the fashion industry to conduct extensive supply chain due diligence, and to monitor and report greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, water use, and chemical management.

Since our last update, the fashion accountability bills have largely stalled in the 2026 legislative session.

All four legislatures operate on two-year cycles (called a “biennium”), starting on odd-numbered years. Bills that are not acted upon or do not meet certain deadlines during the first year of the cycle are carried over to the second year. If these bills do not meet certain deadlines or are not acted on in the second year, they “die” and can no longer be acted on. While the processes of the four legislatures are similar, they differ slightly, including having different requirements for carried-over bills to continue in the legislative session.

California and Washington’s fashion accountability bills have stalled in committee and can no longer be acted on in 2026. California’s bill, AB 405, failed to get out of committee by January 31, 2026, as required by the California Constitution. Cal. Const. art. IV, § 10(c). Washington’s bill, HB 1107, failed to pass its house of origin by February 17, 2026, as required by legislature cut-off deadlines.

Massachusetts’ fashion accountability bill, H. 1032, was issued a study order for additional consideration. A study order authorizes the committee to sit during recess and continue studying a set of bills. The vast majority of these bills do not make it out of the study order. So, while the Massachusetts bill is technically still active, it seems unlikely that there will be further committee action it this year.

New York’s fashion accountability bill, A4631B, is still active and was referred to the Assembly Consumer Affairs and Protection committee on January 7, 2026. The New York legislature has not indicated the likelihood of A4631B making it through the legislative process.

We will continue to monitor the New York and Massachusetts bills throughout the remainder of the 2026 sessions. Retailers should continue to monitor this legislation and future proposals because it is possible that similar bills will be reintroduced in 2027.

Copyright © 2026, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9: Vintec Industries, Inc.
Published: 2 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: EthanolUS, LLC
Published: 27 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Bloomsbury Development, LLC
Published: 25 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE OF: CERTAIN PERSONAL PROPERTY COLLATERAL OF PASTORELLI FOOD PRODUCTS, INC.
Published: 24 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 44-02 VENTURES, LLC
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Art Lending, Inc
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Equity Interest in Texas Real Estate
Published: 9 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Hunton Andrews Kurth

Delaware “Safe Harbor” Amendments Upheld by Delaware Supreme Court
by: Steven M. Haas , Johnathon Schronce
Court Refuses to Slice Up CiCi’s Cyber Extortion Coverage
by: Andrea DeField , S. Alice Weeks
OCC Proposes Stablecoin Rules
by: Scott H. Kimpel
Retail M&A Outlook for 2026: Trends Shaping the Year Ahead
by: J. Steven Patterson , Steven M. Haas
What is PERA and Why Should You Care?
by: Matthew Nigriny , Yisun Song
Science-Based Standards for Wildfire Recovery: What California Policyholders Need to Know About A.B. 1642
by: Geoffrey B. Fehling , Yosef Itkin
March 2026 Visa Bulletin – Immigrant Visa Pause for Some Countries Opens Doors for Others
by: Suzan Kern
What to Watch for in 2026- EPA Highlights Major PFAS Actions in 2025 and Plans for Next Steps
by: John R. Bobka , Javaneh S. Tarter
Supreme Court Invalidates IEEPA Tariffs: What Importers Need to Know
by: Kevin E. Gaunt , Torsten M. Kracht
What Qualifies as Domestic Industry at the ITC Expanded Under Lashify
by: Gary A. Abelev , Matthew Nigriny
DOJ Curbs Criminal Prosecutions for Motor Vehicle Tampering but Noncompliance Remains a Costly Proposition
by: John R. Bobka , Todd S. Mikolop
What to Watch for in 2026: The Trump Administration Resumes Eagle Take Permitting for Wind Facilities
by: E. Carter Chandler Clements , Andrew J. Turner
Industry Plaintiffs Secure Preliminary Injunction, Pausing Enforcement of Texas’ Novel Ingredient-Warning Law
by: Alexandra B. Cunningham , Jane M. Geiger

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 