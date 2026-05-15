From Farm to Fork: Understanding FDA’s Food Traceability

Traceability has become a central part of FDA’s approach to food safety, and manufacturers are starting to feel the impact.

From farm to fork, food often passes through many hands before reaching consumers, underscoring the importance of traceability when issues arise. In response to those realities, FDA has focused on strengthening how certain higher-risk foods are tracked and how information is maintained as products move through the supply chain. The Food Traceability Rule reflects that approach, establishing new recordkeeping requirements designed to support faster and more precise traceback when questions arise.

Where Traceability Breaks Down

As food moves through the supply chain, tracing it back once issues arise can be difficult, especially when products are packed, repacked, processed, shipped, and redistributed before reaching consumers.

That complexity has become especially visible during foodborne illness outbreaks involving fresh produce, such as leafy greens. In past romaine lettuce investigations, it often took weeks to narrow potential sources as products traveled from fields to packing houses to distribution networks, making it difficult to isolate where contamination first occurred. During that time, companies with no direct connection to the outbreak often faced product holds, suspended shipments, or broad recalls simply because the source could not yet be identified.

These experiences underscored the limits of existing traceability approaches in fast-moving supply chains. The challenge was less about having records in place and more about how easily those records could be linked when questions arose. Congress directed FDA, through the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), to strengthen traceability of certain higher-risk foods. The Food Traceability Rule reflects that effort, focusing on more consistent recordkeeping to support faster traceback and more targeted responses during future investigations.

Where the Rule Comes into Play

Applicability under the Food Traceability Rule depends on where food is within the supply chain and what activity is being performed at that point. The rule does not hinge on business type. Instead, it applies based on how and where a business handles foods that appear on FDA’s Food Traceability List (FTL).

Importantly, the Rule does not apply on a company-wide basis. Even within a single business, some products or activities may fall within scope while others do not. Whether the Rule applies often turns on the ingredients involved, in particular, whether a product contains a food on the FTL and how that product moves through the supply chain.

The FTL focuses on foods that FDA has associated with higher traceability risk, including:

Fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, such as leafy greens, tomatoes, herbs, and melon

Shell eggs and certain cheeses

Certain seafood and ready-to-eat deli products

Once the rule applies, FDA’s traceability framework defines the information that must be captured and carried forward.

What Information Travels with Food

FDA’s traceability framework focuses on capturing key data at specific points as food changes hands. At each step where food is handled or transferred, the framework identifies the following traceability data that must be recorded and retained:

Critical Tracking Events (CTEs): points where information must be recorded, such as receiving, processing, or shipping

points where information must be recorded, such as receiving, processing, or shipping Key Data Elements (KDEs): specific pieces of information captured at each step, including lot codes, quantities, and locations

specific pieces of information captured at each step, including lot codes, quantities, and locations 24-hour access: companies must be able to provide traceability data to FDA within 24 hours of a request

What This Looks Like in Practice

FDA moved the Food Traceability Rule’s compliance date from January 2026 to July 2028 in recognition of the real-world challenges of putting traceability into practice. As food moves through the supply chain, traceability depends not only on one company’s internal processes, but on how information is captured, connected, and shared as products change hands, often among several trade partners. Bringing those records together from receipt through distribution takes time, particularly when information must move between different tools, workflows, and business partners. The extended timeline gives companies space to work through these challenges thoughtfully, test how traceability functions across everyday operations, and identify issues before the requirements apply under time-sensitive conditions.

In practice, companies are focusing on the following areas to ensure traceability functions as intended under the rule:

Identifying gaps in lot-level tracking. Records may exist, but they may not consistently follow a single lot through production and distribution.

Records may exist, but they may not consistently follow a single lot through production and distribution. Testing response time. The 24-hour requirement can be demanding if records live across multiple systems or sites

The 24-hour requirement can be demanding if records live across multiple systems or sites Improving data consistency. Small variations in naming, lot formats, or location identifiers can make records hard to link.

Small variations in naming, lot formats, or location identifiers can make records hard to link. Mapping tracking events to real operations. The goal is to ensure required data is captured at the right moments, especially in complex manufacturing environments.

The goal is to ensure required data is captured at the right moments, especially in complex manufacturing environments. Coordinating with supply chain partners. Traceability depends on data moving across handoffs, not stopping at the point of receipt or shipment.

Traceability depends on data moving across handoffs, not stopping at the point of receipt or shipment. Evaluating systems and outputs. Many teams are checking whether current tools can link, store, and export data in a usable format.

Many teams are checking whether current tools can link, store, and export data in a usable format. Running practice tracebacks. Mock exercises often reveal gaps that are not obvious during routine operations.

These areas reflect how companies are working to ensure traceability functions reliably as food moves through real-world supply chains.

Keeping the Journey in View

Keeping the journey in view means understanding what the Food Traceability Rule is designed to accomplish and why FDA adjusted its timeline. The Rule seeks to improve visibility for certain higher-risk foods so they can be traced more quickly and precisely when food safety concerns arise. FDA delayed implementation after recognizing that traceability depends on how information moves through multiple handoffs, often involving different partners and practices, which takes time to align in real operations. With this added time, food producers can step back to examine how information flows across their products and partners, test whether records come together as expected and adjust where needed. Companies that take these steps now will be better prepared for a steady transition when the Food Traceability Rule takes effect.