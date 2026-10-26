Families First: Paid Parental Leave and Sick Pay Expansion Passes in Allegheny County

It has been a historic week in western Pennsylvania, a state that does not currently require paid parental leave, as Allegheny County became the first county in the country to independently mandate paid parental leave. Ever since County Council introduced this first of its kind legislation in May 2026, it has been a subject of debate, receiving over 1,500 public comments and undergoing significant revisions before making it to a final vote. County Council approved the proposal on Tuesday, October 20, and County Executive Sara Innamorato signed it into law on Thursday, October 22, 2026. It becomes effective on October 22, 2027.

The new law provides eligible workers with up to 12 weeks of paid leave following the birth or adoption of a child, including parents who are fostering children and those who experience stillbirths. Eligible workers include both parents of the child, and leave must be taken within 12 months of the qualifying event.

To be eligible, employees (whether full- or part-time) must have worked for their covered employer for 625 hours during the 180 days preceding the birth of the child. Temporary and seasonal employees are not covered by the law. Eligible employees must perform work within the geographic boundaries of Allegheny County for at least 80 hours in a year. Full-time employees will receive their regular base pay, capped at $4,200 per week. Part-time employees will receive their current rate of pay multiplied by the employee’s average weekly hours worked during six months preceding their leave request. All employees shall continue to receive health insurance and job protection during parental leave.

Covered employers are those with 15 or more employees. Businesses with less than 15 employees, as well as federal and state government employers, are exempt from the law. In contrast to paid family leave laws in other states—which are typically funded at least in part by payroll contributions or insurance programs—Allegheny County’s law places full financial responsibility on the employer.

The new law also expands the County’s paid sick leave law to mirror the City of Pittsburgh’s Paid Sick Days Act (which went into effect on January 1, 2026, as discussed in our June 2025 Labor & Employment Alert). Currently, Allegheny County employers with 15 or more employees must provide covered employees with up to 72 hours of annual paid sick leave and those with less than 15 employees must provide covered employees up to 48 hours of annual paid sick leave. Under this new law, employees will accrue one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours worked, and employers must provide designated paid sick leave even if they already have a paid time off policy that meets the required standards.

This new mandate will not go into effect until October 22, 2027—one year after it was signed into law. This 12-month period will allow businesses time to adjust budgets, revise their own policies, and plan to implement this benefit for eligible employees. It is likely that this law will face significant legal challenges within the 12-month waiting period, which may result in changes to the extent of its enforceability by the time employers will be expected to comply. Regardless, we anticipate Allegheny County will issue further guidance memos or FAQ documents in the interim to assist employers with compliance, and we will provide updates if and when such guidance and/or legal challenges emerge.