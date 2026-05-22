Fair Housing Groups Challenge CFPB’s Regulation B Rollback

On May 27, several fair housing and advocacy organizations filed a lawsuit against the CFPB and Acting Director Russel Vought in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia challenging the CFPB’s April 2026 final rule revising Regulation B under the Equal Credit Opportunity Act. The complaint alleges that the CFPB’s rule unlawfully dismantles long-standing fair lending protections by eliminating disparate impact liability under ECOA, narrowing prohibitions on discouragement of prospective applicants, and restricting Special Purpose Credit Programs (SPCPs).

The plaintiffs allege that the CFPB’s rule (previously discussed here) violates the Administrative Procedure Act and exceeds the Bureau’s statutory authority under ECOA. Specifically, the complaint alleges that the rule:

Eliminates disparate impact liability. The complaint alleges that the CFPB improperly reversed decades of regulatory and judicial interpretation recognizing that ECOA prohibits facially neutral practices that disproportionately harm protected groups without sufficient justification.

Narrows discouragement protections. According to the complaint, the rule limits liability for discouraging prospective applicants by restricting the scope of actionable conduct and narrowing how discriminatory statements and marketing practices may be evaluated.

Restricts SPCPs. The complaint alleges that the CFPB unlawfully limited for-profit institutions’ ability to offer SPCPs, including by prohibiting programs based on race, color, national origin, or sex and imposing additional eligibility and documentation requirements.

The plaintiffs also allege that the CFPB did not meaningfully assess the rule’s impact on consumers, financial institutions, and small businesses as required under the Dodd-Frank Act and failed to comply with the APA’s notice-and-comment procedures, including by providing only a short comment period and failing to convene a Small Business Regulatory Enforcement Fairness Act panel.

Putting It Into Practice: The lawsuit marks the latest development surrounding the CFPB’s April 2026 overhaul of ECOA and Regulation B and could create additional uncertainty for financial institutions evaluating fair lending compliance obligations. Regardless of the outcome, lenders and fintech companies should continue monitoring developments involving ECOA compliance, disparate impact analysis, targeted marketing practices, and SPCPs, particularly as litigation over the CFPB’s authority and fair lending framework continues to develop.