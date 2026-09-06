Facial Recognition and AI in Hiring: A Reminder for Maryland Employers

As AI-powered hiring tools become more widespread, it is important to remember that some states have acted early and their laws should be reflected in an organization’s governance, risk, and compliance program. Maryland’s Labor and Employment Code Section 3-717 which became effective October 1, 2020, is one example. We break down the key requirements and highlight multistate considerations.

Q: Who does the law apply to?

The law applies to employers who use facial recognition services during applicant interviews. Its protections run to applicants, generally individuals who are interviewing for employment. The law does not, by its terms, extend to current employees or to other stages of the employment relationship beyond the interview. It is unclear, however, whether the law may also protect employees of an organization applying for other positions at the same organization.

Q: What does Maryland Section 3-717 actually prohibit?

The statute prohibits an employer from using a “facial recognition service” to create a “facial template” during a job applicant’s interview, unless the applicant has first provided consent. A “facial recognition service” is defined as technology that analyzes facial features and is used for the recognition or persistent tracking of individuals in still or video images, and a “facial template” is the machine-interpretable pattern of facial features extracted from one or more images of an individual by such a service.

Q: How does an applicant give consent under the Maryland law?

Consent must be provided through a signed waiver. The waiver must be written in plain language and include: (1) the applicant’s name, (2) the date of the interview, (3) a statement that the applicant consents to the use of facial recognition during the interview, and (4) whether the applicant has read the consent waiver.

Q: Does Section 3-717 apply to all uses of AI in hiring?

No. The Maryland statute is narrowly focused on facial recognition services used to create facial templates during interviews. It does not broadly regulate other AI-based tools an employer might use in the hiring process, such as resume-screening algorithms or chatbot-based assessments, unless those tools incorporate facial recognition technology as defined in the statute.

Q: How does the Maryland law differ from the Illinois Artificial Intelligence Video Interview Act (AIVIA)?

Although both laws regulate the use of technology during applicant interviews, there are several notable differences:

Scope of technology covered. Maryland’s Section 3-717 targets only “facial recognition services” used to create a facial template. The Illinois AIVIA, which became effective January 1, 2020, is broader: it applies whenever an employer asks applicants to record video interviews and uses “artificial intelligence analysis” of those videos, which can encompass a wider range of AI evaluations beyond facial recognition alone.

Maryland’s Section 3-717 targets only “facial recognition services” used to create a facial template. The Illinois AIVIA, which became effective January 1, 2020, is broader: it applies whenever an employer asks applicants to record video interviews and uses “artificial intelligence analysis” of those videos, which can encompass a wider range of AI evaluations beyond facial recognition alone. Disclosure and transparency. The Illinois AIVIA requires employers to (a) notify the applicant before the interview that AI may be used to analyze the video and assess their fitness for the position, and (b) provide an explanation of how the AI works and what general types of characteristics it evaluates. Maryland’s statute has no comparable pre-interview disclosure or transparency requirement — it requires only a signed consent waiver.

The Illinois AIVIA requires employers to (a) notify the applicant before the interview that AI may be used to analyze the video and assess their fitness for the position, and (b) provide an explanation of how the AI works and what general types of characteristics it evaluates. Maryland’s statute has no comparable pre-interview disclosure or transparency requirement — it requires only a signed consent waiver. Form of consent. Maryland requires a specific written waiver containing the applicant’s name, interview date, a consent statement, and an acknowledgment of whether the applicant read the waiver. Illinois requires consent to be obtained before the interview but does not prescribe the same formalized waiver requirements.

Maryland requires a specific written waiver containing the applicant’s name, interview date, a consent statement, and an acknowledgment of whether the applicant read the waiver. Illinois requires consent to be obtained before the interview but does not prescribe the same formalized waiver requirements. Video sharing and deletion. The Illinois AIVIA includes additional protections that have no counterpart in the Maryland statute. Under the Illinois law, employers may not share applicant videos except with persons whose expertise or technology is necessary to evaluate the applicant, and employers must delete interview videos (including backup copies) within 30 days of an applicant’s request. Maryland’s Section 3-717 does not address video sharing or data deletion.

Q: What should multi-state employers take away from these laws?

An ongoing challenge for organizations operating in multiple states is the patchwork of similar laws addressing similar technologies, but sometimes with a different scope or context, along with some unique provisions.

Here, we focused on two laws that address the interview process for job applicants. One might ask whether there are other statutes that regulate the interview process in this way. Focusing only on regulation of job interviews might cause one to miss other critical compliance requirements.

The Maryland and Illinois laws discussed above may involve the collection of biometric information that, for example, also is protected under more general laws, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), and other states with protections for such information (e.g., Colorado and Texas).

Additionally, neither the Maryland nor Illinois job interview laws includes obligations to safeguard the facial scan data collected during covered interviews. However, other state laws may include such a requirement. Maryland’s own Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA) requires:

a business that owns, maintains, or licenses personal information of an individual residing in the State [to] implement and maintain reasonable security procedures and practices that are appropriate to the nature of the personal information owned, maintained, or licensed and the nature and size of the business and its operations.

Under the PIPA, personal information includes biometric information.

It is not enough to think about just the activity the organization is engaged in – a job interview – employers need to consider a range of other issues to fully appreciate the regulatory environment for that activity – the kind of data collected, the location of the collection, who is collecting it, the state of residency of the person providing the information, how that data is collected and analyzed, among other things.