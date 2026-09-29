FAA Ends Single-Pilot Exemptions for Certain Cessna Citation CE-500 Aircraft

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) published a policy statement on Sept. 28, announcing that it will stop issuing exemptions that permit a single pilot to operate certain Cessna Citation CE-500 series aircraft. The FAA also announced that it would rescind existing exemptions by separate action. The policy, published as Federal Register Document 2026-19843, is effective upon publication.

The change affects transport-category CE-500 variants certificated for two-pilot operation and weighing more than 12,500 pounds, including the Citation and Citation I (Model 500), Citation II and Bravo (Model 550), Citation S/II (Model S550), Navy T-47A (Model 552), and Citation V, Ultra, Encore, and Encore+ (Model 560). Under 14 C.F.R. §§ 91.9 and 91.531, these aircraft must be operated with a pilot in command and a qualified second in command unless valid regulatory relief applies.

The FAA cited both safety data and widespread noncompliance with exemption conditions and limitations. Following an in-depth review begun in 2024, the agency identified incomplete records, flight training conducted in advanced aviation training devices contrary to exemption terms, and improper checks by designated pilot examiners, including falsified records. Thirteen of 14 Part 61 exemption holders were denied extensions or had their exemptions rescinded after failing to respond to FAA requests or failing to comply with applicable conditions and limitations.

The agency also stated that, based on its review of accidents over the last 18 years and conservative assumptions regarding crew configuration, Part 25 CE-500 aircraft operated by a single pilot were involved in accidents at approximately twice the rate of single-pilot Part 23 CE-500, 510, and 525 aircraft. The notice references fatal accidents on May 22, 2025, and Dec. 18, 2025. Both remain under investigation, and no probable cause has yet been determined.

Pilots who obtained logbook endorsements through an exemption holder may no longer rely on those endorsements to conduct single-pilot operations once the underlying exemption relief is terminated. Such pilots must operate affected aircraft in a two-pilot configuration consistent with the aircraft’s type certificate data sheet and FAA-approved operating limitations. A § 61.58 proficiency check completed in accordance with an exemption’s conditions and limitations may still be used to satisfy pilot-in-command requirements for a two-pilot CE-500 operation. Training providers that currently hold a valid exemption should expect a separate rescission from the FAA.

FAA CE-500 Single-Pilot Exemption Policy: Operational Implications

Owners, operators, pilots, and training providers may wish to promptly confirm the status of any CE-500 single-pilot exemption on which they rely; review aircraft operating limitations, crew qualification requirements, manuals, insurance terms, and contractual arrangements; discontinue affected single-pilot operations when exemption relief terminates; verify that assigned second-in-command pilots are properly qualified and current; and retain documentation of training, checking, endorsements, and crew assignments. Operators should also consider evaluating near-term scheduling and staffing needs for flights previously planned as single-pilot operations.

For flights conducted before this notice by pilots whose endorsements were issued under exemptions that had already been rescinded or denied extension, the FAA stated that it will apply the principles of its Compliance Program in determining the appropriate response.