F1 to Green Card: US Immigration Pathways for International Students

F-1 student status does not automatically lead to a green card. If you want permanent residence, you must qualify under a green card visa category. Most F-1 students do this through employer sponsorship or by filing a self-petition.

At Colombo & Hurd, we have guided many international students through this process, securing approvals across EB-1 and EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) categories for professionals from over 100 countries. The best strategy depends on your background, your field, and your country of birth. An experienced immigration attorney can review your situation and help you choose the right path.

The F-1 visa is a temporary student visa. When you apply and enter the United States, you must show that you plan to study and return home after your program. F-1 status requires that you enter the United States with the intent to study temporarily. It is lawful to pursue a green card later if your circumstances change and you qualify.

Why F-1 Students Should Start Planning Early

Most international students begin planning their F-1 visa to green card strategy during Optional Practical Training (OPT). OPT is often the first time international students can work full-time in the U.S. after graduation.

OPT usually provides up to 12 months of work authorization after graduation. Some F-1 graduates may also qualify for an additional OPT extension under current USCIS rules, depending on their degree and employer eligibility. For many master’s and PhD students, this is the key window to begin a green card strategy. During this time, you can work toward employer sponsorship or prepare a self-petition.

Holding an advanced degree can strengthen certain employment-based options, but a higher degree is not the only factor that matters. One major example is the EB-2 NIW, which allows qualified professionals to self-petition for a green card without a sponsoring employer. Status gaps, visa backlogs, and processing timelines are all easier to manage when you

Employment-Based Green Card Options for F-1 Students

Employment-based categories are the most common pathway from F-1 status to permanent residence. These pathways require either an employer willing to sponsor you or qualifications that support a self-petition (such as EB-1A or EB-2 NIW).

EB-2 and EB-3: Employer-Sponsored Green Cards

EB-2 and EB-3 are the most common employer-sponsored routes.

EB-2 generally requires an advanced degree (or a bachelor’s degree plus five years of progressive experience) or proof of exceptional ability in arts, sciences, or business.

EB-3 covers professionals with at least a bachelor’s degree, skilled workers with at least two years of training or experience, and certain other workers.

The process typically includes three stages:

PERM Labor Certification: Your employer must test the U.S. labor market and show the Department of Labor (DOL) that no qualified U.S. workers are available for the position at the prevailing wage level. As of early 2026, PERM processing times are often well over one year, and in many cases approach or exceed 16 months. These timelines fluctuate and should be confirmed using current DOL data. Form I-140 (Immigrant Petition for Alien Worker): After PERM approval, your employer files Form I-140 with USCIS. Standard processing times vary by service center and should be verified at USCIS. Premium processing is available for most EB-2 and EB-3 petitions and currently offers a 15-business-day adjudication window for an additional government fee of $2,965. Visa Availability and Form I-485: Once your I-140 is approved, you must wait until a visa number is available based on your priority date and country of birth. When your priority date becomes current under the Visa Bulletin, you may file Form I-485 to adjust status (if you are in the United States and otherwise eligible).

Visa wait times vary significantly. Applicants from high-demand countries often face substantially longer wait times.

Visa availability changes monthly and should be verified against the current Visa Bulletin when assessing your situation.

A key consideration in EB-2 and EB-3 cases is that the green card process is employer-driven. Changing employers too early can require restarting the PERM process.

However, there is an important exception. Under the American Competitiveness in the 21st Century Act (AC21), if:

Your I-140 is approved, and

Your I-485 has been pending for at least 180 days,

you may be able to “port” to a new employer in the same or a similar occupational classification without restarting the entire process.

Additionally, once your I-140 is approved, you generally retain your priority date for future employment-based filings, even if you change employers (with limited exceptions).

EB-2 National Interest Waiver

The EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) is a self-petition option within the EB-2 category. It allows qualified professionals to self-petition without employer sponsorship and without completing the PERM labor certification if they can show their work benefits the United States.

To qualify, a petitioner must satisfy the three-prong framework established in Matter of Dhanasar:

The proposed endeavor has substantial merit and national importance.

The petitioner is well positioned to advance the endeavor.

On balance, it would benefit the United States to waive the job offer and labor certification requirements.

All three elements must be documented with credible, objective evidence.

Although many EB-2 NIW cases involve advanced degree holders, the category is not limited to master’s or PhD graduates, and it is not restricted to STEM fields. What matters is demonstrating a clear connection between your proposed work and a recognized US national interest.

Successful cases typically include:

A clearly defined proposed endeavor (not just a job title)

Independent evidence of impact, influence, or recognition

Supporting evidence that explains why the work matters at a national level

Documentation showing past results that support future success

After an I-140 approval, EB-2 NIW petitioners are still subject to EB-2 visa bulletin backlogs based on country of birth. An Indian-born applicant, for example, must wait until their priority date becomes current under the EB-2 final action date.

The key strategic advantage of this pathway is the flexibility. Because it is self-petitioned, you are not tied to a specific employer and may change jobs, roles, or pursue new opportunities without invalidating the approved I-140, so long as you continue working in your field of endeavor.

EB-1 for Extraordinary Ability and Outstanding Researchers

The EB-1 category is reserved for individuals who have reached a high level of achievement in their field. For F-1 holders with strong academic or professional records, it can offer a meaningful advantage over EB-2.

There are three sub-categories.

EB-1A is for individuals with extraordinary ability, requires no job offer, and allows self-petition

is for individuals with extraordinary ability, requires no job offer, and allows self-petition EB-1B is for outstanding professors and researchers and requires an employer sponsor

is for outstanding professors and researchers and requires an employer sponsor EB-1C applies to multinational executives and managers

For F-1 students and researchers, EB-1A and EB-1B are typically the most relevant.

EB-1A requires demonstrating sustained national or international acclaim. A petitioner must either show:

A one-time major internationally recognized award, or

Evidence meeting at least three of ten regulatory criteria, followed by a final merits determination

Examples of criteria include:

Authorship of scholarly articles

Original contributions of major significance

Peer review of others’ work

Membership in associations requiring outstanding achievement

High salary compared to others in the field

Published material about the petitioner’s work

Meeting three criteria alone is not sufficient; USCIS conducts a final merits analysis to determine whether the total evidence shows extraordinary ability. A PhD with a strong publication record, significant citations, and peer review experience may already meet several of these criteria, but quality and impact of the evidence matter more than quantity.

O-1 to EB-1A: Building Your Record Before Filing

Some F-1 students who are not yet ready to file for EB-1A pursue an intermediate step by securing an O-1 visa first after OPT. The O-1 is a non-immigrant visa for individuals with extraordinary ability or achievement in sciences, education, business, athletics, or the arts .

The O-1 has two main classifications. O-1A is for individuals with extraordinary ability in the sciences, education, business, or athletics. O-1B is for individuals in the arts, and also covers those with extraordinary achievement in the motion picture or television industry.

O-1 status requires a U.S. petitioner, which can be a U.S. employer or a U.S. agent, depending on the case structure. If approved, O-1 classification is granted for a period needed to accomplish the event or activity, up to 3 years initially, and extensions are generally available in 1-year increments when additional time is needed to continue or complete the work.

After OPT, you may transition to O-1 status if you qualify. This provides immigration stability while giving you the opportunity to continue building your credentials.

Additional publications, speaking invitations, leadership roles, or industry recognition can all strengthen a future EB-1A petition. Once the record is more developed, the petitioner may qualify for EB-1A.

This approach is particularly useful for researchers, engineers, and technology professionals who have strong credentials but need more time to build the evidence required for a compelling EB-1A case.

EB-5 for Students with Access to Investment Capital

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program does not require employer sponsorship or extraordinary ability. Instead, it requires a qualifying capital investment in a United States commercial enterprise that creates at least 10 full-time jobs for US workers.

As of 2026, the standard minimum investment is $1,050,000. A reduced minimum of $800,000 applies to investments in Targeted Employment Areas (TEAs) or qualifying infrastructure projects under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022.

The process generally includes:

Form I-526E (for regional center investments) or I-526 (direct investment)

If approved and a visa is available, filing for adjustment of status (Form I-485) or immigrant visa processing

Receiving conditional permanent residence valid for two years

Filing Form I-829 to remove conditions after demonstrating job creation and sustained investment

Visa availability varies by country and by set-aside category. While many countries remain current, applicants from high-demand countries should review the latest Visa Bulletin for EB-5 final action dates and reserved visa categories.

EB-5 is typically pursued by individuals with access to substantial lawful capital. The primary risks involve investment performance, project compliance, and documentation of lawful source of funds.

How Country of Birth Affects Your Green Card Strategy

Your country of birth, not your citizenship, can strongly affect how long you wait for a green card.

U.S. immigration law limits how many employment-based green cards can be issued to each country each year. Because of these limits, applicants born in India and China often face longer wait times than applicants born in most other countries.

Each month, the Department of State publishes the Visa Bulletin. The Visa Bulletin includes two charts for employment-based categories:

Dates for Filing

Final Action Dates

USCIS decides each month which chart applicants must use to file Form I-485, Adjustment of Status.

If USCIS determines that there are more immigrant visas available than there are known applicants, it will allow applicants to use the Dates for Filing chart. This can allow people to file earlier.

If visa demand is higher, USCIS will require applicants to use the Final Action Dates chart. In that case, you may file only when your priority date is earlier than the date listed in that chart.

EB-1 and EB-2 priority dates for countries outside India and China are typically more recent than those for India and China.

When a category is current under the required chart, eligible applicants may file as soon as their immigrant petition is approved and all other requirements are met. When a cutoff date applies, you may file only if your priority date is earlier than the date listed in the applicable chart.

Notably, the March 2026 Visa Bulletin moved the EB-2 category to “Current” for all countries except India and China under the Dates for Filing chart. This type of movement can significantly expand filing eligibility for applicants from those regions.

If you would like a deeper analysis of that update and what it means strategically, see our article: March 2026 Visa Bulletin: What Current EB-2 Date of Filing Means for Your Green Card

For applicants born in India or China, EB-2 and EB-3 often have longer backlogs. In some situations, qualifying for EB-1 can shorten the overall timeline.

Because Visa Bulletin movement can change filing eligibility by years, your green card strategy should account for:

Your country of birth

Your priority date

The category you qualify for

Which Visa Bulletin chart USCIS requires that month

Visa availability changes monthly. Always verify current priority dates with the Department of State Visa Bulletin.

Pathway Comparison

Pathway Self-Petition? PERM Required? EB-1A (Extraordinary Ability) Yes No EB-1B (Outstanding Researcher) No No EB-2 Employer-Sponsored No Yes EB-2 National Interest Waiver Yes No O-1 No No (non-immigrant visa) EB-5 Investor Yes No

Common Questions About the F-1 to Green Card Process

Can I apply for a green card while still in F-1 status?

Yes, but timing matters. Filing a green card petition such as Form I-140 while in F-1 status does not automatically violate the status, but international travel can complicate visa renewals and entry because F-1 is a nonimmigrant intent classification. An attorney can help you plan filing and travel to reduce risk of misinterpretation.

How does OPT factor into employment-based green card applications?

OPT provides authorized work and a window to build toward employer sponsorship (EB-2/EB-3) or self-petition options like EB-2 NIW or EB-1A. Employers can begin the PERM process during OPT, but aligning OPT expiration, H-1B or O-1 transitions, and priority date movement is essential to avoid gaps in work authorization.

Can I change employers during the green card process?

For employer-sponsored pathways (EB-2/EB-3), changing jobs early usually requires restarting PERM unless you have an approved I-140 and your I-485 has been pending 180+ days (AC21 portability). For self-petition paths (EB-2 NIW/EB-1A), you generally can change employers without affecting the petition, though you should continue in your field of endeavor.

What happens if my F-1 status expires while I am waiting?

If your F-1 status ends, you must remain in lawful status or depart the U.S. Many students transition to other nonimmigrant statuses such as H-1B or O-1 to maintain lawful presence while waiting for immigrant visa availability. Planning these transitions early is crucial, especially for those born in high-demand countries with extended backlogs.

Is premium processing available for green card petitions?

Premium processing is available for most Form I-140 petitions, generally offering adjudication in a defined service window (often 15 business days for EB-1 and 45 days fpr EB-2 NIW) for an additional fee. Premium processing is not available for the final Form I-485 adjustment of status application. Using premium processing can provide faster clarity on the immigrant petition stage.

Should I pursue more than one pathway at the same time?

Yes, in many cases. Some professionals file both an employer-sponsored EB-2 petition and an EB-2 NIW to preserve flexibility and secure an earlier priority date. Others maintain EB-1A filings alongside other pathways. Careful coordination is necessary to ensure evidence consistency across petitions, and strategy depends on individual facts.