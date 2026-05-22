Exxon Shareholders Approve Redomestication to Texas: A Milestone for Corporate Mobility
Thursday, May 28, 2026
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In a significant development for corporate governance and jurisdictional strategy, shareholders of ExxonMobil have voted decisively in favor of redomesticating the company to Texas. This landmark decision reflects a growing trend among large public companies to re-evaluate their state of incorporation in light of evolving legal frameworks and business priorities. As competition among jurisdictions intensifies, Texas has emerged as an increasingly attractive destination for companies seeking a modernized and business-friendly corporate environment.

The approval underscores the impact of recent legislative advancements in Texas, including Senate Bill 29, which was designed to enhance the state’s corporate governance regime and provide greater flexibility and certainty for companies. These reforms have positioned Texas as a viable alternative to traditional incorporation strongholds, offering a compelling combination of statutory clarity and responsiveness to shareholder and board needs. When it initially announced its proposal to redomesticate, Exxon noted that it considered “Texas’ legal and regulatory environment, including its modernized business statutes and the Texas Business Court” and favorably cited to the ” clear, statute based standards” including those introduced by SB 29.

Foley has been at the forefront of these developments, playing a key role in shaping Senate Bill 29 and the legislative landscape that is now driving increased interest in Texas as a corporate domicile. Our team has worked closely with policymakers and clients alike to craft and implement the very legislation that facilitates strategic relocations and optimizes governance structures.

We expect this momentum to continue as companies assess the benefits of aligning their incorporation jurisdiction with operational, regulatory, and shareholder considerations. Foley remains uniquely positioned to advise clients on all aspects of redomestication, from initial evaluation through execution, leveraging our deep experience in corporate governance and our direct involvement in shaping the laws that are redefining the landscape.

© 2026 Foley & Lardner LLP

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